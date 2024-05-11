Alia Bhatt talks about what the future of Bollywood will look like, the legacy she'd like to create, and more

It's an afternoon shoot with Alia Bhatt. The setting is not your usual studio or makeshift production set, but a living, breathing art exhibition space. Title VichitraTejal Patni's show, has surpassed its first week of viewing, extended just to give Alia a canvas to paint her many facets, something she has done skillfully if her filmography is anything to go by.

Alia debuted as the effervescent Student of the Year Shanaya Singhaniain (2012) who, at first, seemed like an extension of Kareena Kapoors character Poo from Sometimes there is happiness and sometimes there is sadness. (2001), then quickly stepped up to deliver award-winning performances in Highway (2014) and Oudta Punjab (2016) as Veera Tripathi and Mary Jane, respectively. This made the audience take notice of the versatile actress who one can relate to in her role as Kaira in Dear Zindagi, (2016) struggles with mental health issues and transforms into a mature and equivocal Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

On set, Alia is hands-on, eager for new takes, often checking her photos and camera angles and marveling with childlike enthusiasm as we open her up to Tejal's fantastical world.

Here's more of our interesting conversation:

Sonal By: Since your debut in 2012, you've spent over a decade in diverse roles that have seen you embody wealth, trauma, poverty, deception, romance, patriotism and much more. How do you move from one role to another, and how do you then bridge the gap between you as an individual and the characters you play?

Alia Bhatt: It's not about changing roles. My approach to each character is to simply dive into it, experience it and finally relax with my friends or family. And then it's time to experience another character. Some are easy to integrate, others take time. It's like changing outfits, some you slip into quickly, others need more wiggling. The idea is to get rid of one character before moving on to the next one.

VS: Can you explain this with examples? Let's talk about the roles that were easy for Alia and the ones that she had to work hard to portray.

A B: Girl-next-door roles are relevant and easier to understand. However, they come with their own challenges in keeping the character real, and of course there is the music and dancing which can be very demanding. Then there are those intense and realistic roles like in Udta Punjab or Gangubai which feel like a real physical and emotional workout. They take a lot of time to play, but that's also what makes them incredibly rewarding.

Powerful performer

Extra fine wool tank top in ribbed stitch with web details, Gucci

VS: As one of the leading women in India's Hindi film industry, you are in an ideal position to define the future of Bollywood. Where does he go from here?

A B: Without a doubt, it's super exciting. We mix traditional styles with bold new narratives. It's like a good remix that respects the classic, but surprises you with something new. As an industry, we are pushing boundaries and reaching new audiences. I sincerely believe that the time has come when only the most authentic storytelling will remain.

VS: Talking about roles that are not urban, stories that are emotionally stimulating, how do you detach yourself? Are you someone who takes your work home?

A B: I think it's important to switch off to find those moments of normalcy. Previously, after difficult roles, I would switch off heavy drama series for light sitcoms. I would go out with friends, go see a movie, or just do something fun to clear my head. Now I feel the added need to limit working at home, because once you're a mom, you're physically, emotionally, and mentally still a mom first and foremost.

Vest and short pants in red-blue all-over GG shadow Boucle; Marina chain earrings, all Gucci

VS: You also made a foray into production with Eternal Sunshine Productions. And the choices you make with him have been just as unique, starting with Darlings. How do you decide which projects to select?

A B: Choosing projects is like curating a playlist. I wonder what will keep me and the public engaged. I love talking to everyone about film to hear their ideas, but ultimately the projects I choose have to ignite a spark within me; and I love it so much that I don't want to move forward without it.

Camel, long sleeves, wide collar, GG double wrap coat in wool and silk with reversible side, belt, pockets and removable hood; Signor

VS: Your first film, Student Of The Year, was different from the kind of films your father made. You then moved on to more serious roles. Is this return home for you?

A B: The Student of the Year was full of energy, all glitz and glamour. It was a lot of fun and it also taught me a lot. With more serious roles like in Highway, I started to delve deeper into the craft and explore complex emotions and stories.

VS: You always manage to silence the trolls with more successful performances. How to eliminate the noise and focus on your job?

A B: To deal with the noise, I focus on the positive and let my work do the talking. It's about building a wall between me and the trolls, focusing on the good things, the constructive feedback, and letting the negativity bounce back.

Ivory cardigan, long sleeves, V-neck, wool loop stitch with GG button details; ivory, short sleeves, polo collar, wool loop

Dark blue long-sleeve washed cotton denim shirt with snap button opening; white tank top in extra fine wool in ribbed stitch with we

VS: Industry insiders say you light up on camera. Where does this spark come from and what do you do to keep it alive?

A B: It comes from a deep-rooted, authentic love for storytelling. I maintain this spark by continually challenging myself, taking on new roles and seizing every opportunity with enthusiasm. It's about staying curious and excited about the magic of cinema.

VS: Who are the Indian and international cultural icons who inspire your work, whether through their professional background, their choice of films or simply through their behavior?

A B: I admire Kate Winslet for her incredible diversity and resilience, as well as Taylor Swift, who transforms every experience into heartfelt music. I feel inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who created her own course and took her journey globally when no one thought about it. And of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is iconic in every way, and Shreya Ghoshal, whose voice elevates every word and beat given to it. These women approach their journey with such ease and ease that authenticity is what I want to bring to my role.

VS: Whether it was your childhood or what you were involved in during your formative years, you have been surrounded by Bollywood insiders, both within the family and outside. What are the most important and crucial lessons you learned from them that have helped you in your journey so far?

A B: From family and friends in the industry, the lesson has always been to stay grounded and continue to evolve. Whether it's advice over dinner or shared experiences on set, every interaction has something to teach about life, not just acting. Also, the most important aspect is to know that change is the only constant, so you have to keep going and never get too comfortable.

Root vegetables with pure zucchini, basil vinaigrette, caramelized pumpkin seeds, Circle Sixty Nine, Chef Akshat Agarwal

VS: You are married to one of India's biggest male film stars. What are some of the things you learned from Ranbir Kapoor during your relationship? How differently do you and Ranbir handle failure and success?

A B: Ranbir and I handle things differently. I'm more contemplative, a little too thoughtful, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly to something else. It’s this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it’s needed most. But we both choose to focus on our work with great love and immense respect. We work as if it is part of our life, a very important part, but not the whole of our life.

VS: Due to your hard work and of course manifestation, over the last decade, in Bollywood, your profession has grown exponentially. What legacy do you plan to create in the next 10 years?

A B: In 2024, I see myself continuing to enter new creative territories, with the aim of interacting with audiences on deeper levels. The goal has always been to challenge myself, to not be comfortable where I am, to dig deep within myself, to be able to contribute more to my characters. The legacy I hope to build is one of meaningful and memorable roles that not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change.

This article was originally published in Harper's Bazaar India, April-May 2024 print issue.

