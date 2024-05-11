Entertainment
Tom Hanks, Viola Davis and other Hollywood actors remember Sam Rubin
Hollywood mourns the loss of entertainment reporting giant Sam Rubin.
The KTLA legend was not only a household name to KTLA viewers, but also to some of Tinseltown's biggest stars. For more than 30 years, he was a presence on red carpets at premieres and awards shows, and the Hollywood elite had the greatest affection for him.
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson always greeted Sam with open arms whenever he saw him. The Oscar winner posted on Instagram to honor him.
“Sam Rubin, we’re going to miss you,” Hanks said. “He's a good guy, this Sam.”
Alex Baldwin writing“Rest in peace Sam. One of the nicest guys I have ever met in Hollywood.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Sam have shared many good times, especially during the 2023 awards season.
“There was no one more enthusiastic about his work than Sam Rubin,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have known Sam since the beginning of my career and he had a light in his eye every early morning as he started his daily work. This photo of us was taken at the Oscars luncheon and out of all the people I've known throughout my career, he was one of the happiest about my success. He is a great example to all of us and a reminder to dress and show up with a smile and love in your heart. Whatever we do. Rest in peace, Sam.”
Oscar winner Viola Davis paid tribute to Sam on Instagram.
“RIP Sam Rubin… Your professionalism was unmatched by your kindness and humanity,” she wrote. I will miss your presence on the red carpet. May God bless your loved ones. Good luck.
Actress Marilu Henner wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t think there’s ever been a person who loved their job more than Sam Rubin. He has always been great! My heart goes out to his beautiful family at home and his incredible family at KTLA. You could feel the love when you walked on set. And Sam was the heart and home! #The goat.”
Ted Sarandos, the head of Netflix, for whom Sam constantly lobbied on-air to work, honored the KTLA icon in a message to social networks.
“Awards season red carpets will never be the same without KTLA’s Sam Rubin,” Sarandos wrote. “Always having the most fun and always a smile and a laugh. He was a legend in this town. Rip Sam Rubin. We will miss you. Sending love to his family.
“Dancing With the Stars” alumna Cheryle Burke called Sam the “father of podcasting.”
“@samontv your charismatic presence and thoughtful reporting left a lasting impression,” she said. wrote. “Your light and your laughter have filled our mornings @ktla5news and I have been honored to be able to call you mentor and my podcast father or in your eyes, my podcast brother, and now your absence weighs heavily on my heart.
“You were the BEST Sam,” wrote Mario Lopez.
“Sam Rubin was a LEGEND,” wrote Jerry O'Connell on X, which appeared Friday on KTLA 5 Morning News. “Rest in peace KING.”
Ben Stiller wrote: “So sad and sorry to hear of the passing of Sam Rubins.”
“A consummate pro. I did my first interview with him around 93, and countless times over the years,” he wrote. “He loved actors and films. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. It was an institution. We lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family.
“So sad to hear we lost Sam Rubin” wrote Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. “It was always a pleasure to see him and be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans.
“Devastated by this news” wrote actor and filmmaker Paul Feig. “I really liked Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can't really accept his departure. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. I love you, buddy.
Henry Winkler has been interviewed by Sam on several occasions and has praised his warmth in every interaction between the two.
“He made you feel special every time and I'm not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat on that desk,” Winkler said in a phone call to KTLA.
“Sam was THE entertainment reporter!” wrote Sheryl Lee Ralph. “What a sad and sudden loss. He was a wonderful man who supported me greatly throughout my career and I will miss him very much. I send all my love to my @ktla5news family.”
“I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Sam Rubin is going to heaven,” Richard Simmons wrote on X. “I’ve known him for decades. He was always interested in my projects and always made fun of my stupid jokes. Sam, my love, we will miss you, Richard Simmons.
Eric Stonestreet, star of “Modern Family” wrote“I always enjoyed my time with Sam. Rest in peace, sir.
“This is shocking news.” wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown. “@SamKTLA was a friend. I enjoyed all the times I was able to visit him at KTLA. Life is short. Live, love and laugh every chance you get. And let the people you love know that you do it.
Morgan Fairchild I remember one of the last times she talked to Sam.
“Oh no!! Sam was the nicest, nicest guy in town!! Always kind and supportive! My last interview with him was for #MatthewPerrythe death. I always went out of my way if he wanted an interview because he was such a great guy! Loved by all. Condolences to his family #RIPSamRubin.
“Oh my goodness…Sam, he loved his job and I always had a place to go when I needed support…my love goes out to his family and co-workers…he was one of a kind. #RIP“, wrote comedian and personality Loni Love.
Sam leaves behind his wife and four children.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kget.com/news/state-news/tom-hanks-viola-davis-and-more-of-hollywood-remember-sam-rubin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tom Hanks, Viola Davis and other Hollywood actors remember Sam Rubin
- EU must defend Chinese technology information or accept US bullying
- Global Times: Xi's successful visit to Europe gives new impetus to relations
- The Northern Lights could be visible across the United States thanks to a rare solar storm
- Alia Bhatt talks about what the future of Bollywood will look like, the legacy she'd like to create, and more
- NCAA Football 2025 photos spark interesting Notre Dame uniform debates
- Check out Meghan Markle's zebra print cutout dress in Nigeria
- Do you like Chrome's memory saving tools? Google will soon give you more control over aggressiveness
- PAHO Director ends visit to Jamaica – PAHO/WHO
- An earthquake hits Azerbaijan – Trend.Az
- Turkey issued detention warrants for 87 people over alleged links to Glen in a week
- 2 former titleholders leave the Miss USA organization