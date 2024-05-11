“Male actors are paid 10 times more despite…”





Kriti Sanon speaks out on pay parity in the film industry, highlighting the unjustifiable pay gap between male and female actors. The Crew actor highlights industry bias and producers' reluctance to allocate budgets to female-led projects, despite the success of films like Veere Di Wedding.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, following the success of her latest film Crew, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, has spoken about the ongoing debate over pay parity in the entertainment industry. In a candid conversation with a YouTube channel, Kriti shed light on the ongoing problem of pay inequality between male and female actors, questioning the logic behind the significant pay gap. Sanon pointed out that the difference in pay is often unjustifiable, which leaves one wondering why some male co-stars earn ten times more than their actresses, when they haven't had a hit in years. She pointed out that this disparity is not only disconcerting, but also reflects the industry's deep-rooted biases. “The difference in payment right now is huge, for no reason. Sometimes it feels like it's not like this person has given a hit in 10 years, so why is he being paid 10 times,” said l 'actor. The Mimi actor also highlighted the reluctance of producers to allocate budgets to films starring three leading actors like Crew, unlike similar comedies with male leads. According to her, this constitutes a major obstacle to the creation of more projects led by women. Sanon expressed disappointment that this issue has persisted since 2018, when producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor supported the all-female mainstream film Veere Di Wedding. Sanon revealed that actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor had to take pay cuts to keep the budget manageable, highlighting the ongoing problem of unequal investment in female-led films. As she gears up for her upcoming thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol, Sanon has also taken on the role of producer, marking an important step towards bridging the gap in the industry. LEARN MORE Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora and Zareen Khan steal the show at Mumbai airport – Watch Kriti Sanon posts photos from her spiritual stay in Varanasi with Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra Crew Box Office Collection: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's film hits the Rs 100 Cr Club nine days after its release

