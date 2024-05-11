Inside, two members of the 'PayPal Mafia' plan to turn PayPal's meteoric rise and internal drama into a Hollywood movie

Silicon Valley sells to Hollywood. Over the past decade, a whole host of films or limited series about tech companies have appeared on the big screen: from WeWork and Theranos to Uber and Facebook.

One of the scenarios you can expect to see next is PayPal. Jack Selby, an early PayPal employee who now runs the Peter Thiel family office, and David Sacks, another member of the PayPal mob who runs the venture capital firm Craft Ventures, bought the film rights this year on one of the books on PayPal, and are in the early stages of production planning. Both have a background in film, with Sacks co-producing Thanks for smokingand Selby behind titles like Bernie And Silk Road.

I've been trying to figure out which characters we want to focus on the most, Selby told me on stage yesterday at the Midcon VC Summit in Bentonville, Ark. People like Elon [Musk] and Peter and Reid [Hoffman] and David himself, these are very well-known people in the world of technology. So we're trying to figure out which characters we want to explore and which ones we really want to play with.

Selby said he did[s] movies to make money, so he's trying to assess whether there's room in the Silicon Valley genre for a blockbuster story, rather than the rise-and-fall plots that have worked so well and what story elements they will need to focus on to keep things going. interesting. He also openly wondered on stage whether the genre was too saturated today and whether people were tired of hearing about people from Silicon Valley.

PayPal is a legacy story in tech circles, a group of twenty- and thirty-somethings who created a global payments startup and sold it to eBay for more than $1.5 billion in less than four years . Of course, there is also a lot of drama in the story. Elon Musk, while on his honeymoon in Australia, was forced out of the company in a coup and replaced by Thiel.

But part of what makes PayPal's story most intriguing is the success its characters have enjoyed. Afterwill not translate easily on screen. Hoffman later co-founded LinkedIn and later joined venture capital firm Greylock. Thiel co-founded Palantir and opened the Founders Fund. Sacks co-founded Craft Ventures. Max Levchin, another PayPal original, founded Affirm while another, Roelof Botha, now runs Sequoia Capital. All this was highlighted in a historical Fortune story in 2007 who first invented PayPal Mafia.

The book Sacks and Selby purchased the rights to is The Founders: The Story of PayPal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valleywritten by former Huffington Post editor Jimmy Soni and published in 2021. Selby says Soni spent five years interviewing people close to PayPal and that's very true (Elon definitely sat down with Jimmy probably more than any of us, Selby added).

But one question I have is whether its producers are too close to the story and its characters to tell it the way it was rather than the way they hope it will be remembered. I also wonder what Elon Musk will ultimately think of the finished product. His ouster at PayPal (which Selby said on stage he was not involved in) was controversial. Musk's relationships with many people appear to have been mended over the years (Founders Fund backed Musk's SpaceX to Neuralink, for example). But it's hard to believe that Musk was completely done with that when, last year, he renamed Twitter after the name he lobbied for for PayPal all those years ago: X.

Currently, Selby said he and Sacks are working with musical artist Drake on the film and are considering three different paths: a scripted series that would appear on HBO or Netflix, a feature film or a documentary. As for who will play it, and when it will actually work, if it works at all is still a work in progress.

I literally have no idea, Selby said of the timing.

Jessica Mathews

