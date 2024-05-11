Kriti Sanon talks about rising entourage costs in Bollywood and is surprised to know the male star had two cooks and a chef paid by the producer: It's too much | Bollywood News

Amid growing discussions in the film industry about the exorbitant costs of actors' entourages and the outrageous demands of some stars, Critical I say According to him, it is important to understand what is necessary for a film and what is luxury, which ultimately will be an unnecessary expense that will not contribute anything to the project.

With a lackluster first quarter for Bollywood, coupled with mega failures of Maidaan by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Led by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the industry is in turmoil with renewed interest in star fees and, in particular, the costs of supporting actors, which weigh on a production.

In an interview with Film Companion, journalist Anupama Chopra recounted how she watched the end credits of a “big movie” this year, headlined by a “massive male star”, where he three people who cooked for him – two cooks and one. chef, the cost of which, she said, was covered by the producer.

When asked how the industry can smartly deal with the problem of wasteful spending, especially now that Kriti Sanon is a producer herself, the actor said, “I don't know which film you are talking about, but whatever Well, a lot of cooks are too, to begin with!

“But if you're in a film where you have to create a certain body type for that particular role, then obviously the actor puts in a lot of effort to achieve that. The expenses are then, rightly, borne by the producer So you have to understand what is necessary and what is luxury The producers have to respond to a call.

When asked if the entourage situation is out of control today, Kriti said that hair, makeup and costume are extremely important and sometimes even they end up having their assistants due to the type of work that needs to be done.

“Apart from that, I feel like a trainer or nutritionist, depending on the role…. In my case, there have been many situations where my body is of no concern to the producer or director, so if I work out and get a trainer, I pay that price. You have to balance what is necessary for the film and what is not. This cannot be an unnecessary expense,” she added.

A report by Indianexpress.com has highlighted the menace of entourage costs, which inflate budgets and jeopardize the reshoot of a film. The price breakdown for a star's entourage varies, but on average, a spot boy would charge Rs 25,000 per day, personal security would charge Rs 15,000 per person per day and a stylist can charge up to Rs 1 lakhs.

The overhead of one star is Rs 20-22 lakhs per day. If a film is shot for 70 days, the overheads just for the male and female stars would be around Rs 15-20 cr – an additional expense compared to the budget and fees of the stars.