Actor's Change in Status in Wednesday's Season 2 Could Be Bad News for Character Redemption

The status of a Wednesday the return of an actor in season 2 is not a good sign for the potential of another character redemption arc. Six months after the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the filming of Wednesday season 2 has officially started. On May 7, 2024, Netflix shared an update on the production, including some major changes to the Wednesday casting for season 2. With Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton previously announced, Netflix revealed the full list of additional series regulars and guest stars for Wednesday season 2, including Christopher Lloyd, Heather Matarazzo and more.

With all these casting additions, there was a some casting outings as well. Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, Nevermore student and Wednesday's future love interest, will not return for Wednesday season 2, nor Naomi J Ogawa in the role of vampire Yoko Tanaka. Another series regular from the cast of Wednesday will return as a guest star in season 2which could have negative implications on the further development of an important character he is linked to.





Wednesday

season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but the series is expected to return sometime in 2025.

Jamie McShane's Guest Role in Wednesday's Season 2 Raises Questions About Tyler's Return

McShane plays Tyler's father and Jericho County Sheriff Donovan Galpin on Wednesday





Netflix announced this actor Jamie McShane will play a guest star role Wednesday in season 2 instead of being a series regular. On Wednesday, McShane plays Donovan Galpin, the Jericho County sheriff and father of Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), Wednesday's love interest turned nemesis. The father-son duo already had a complicated relationship before the events of Wednesday season 1 because of the sheriff's refusal to talk Tyler's late mother, who was not just an outcast but a Hyde, like her son.

In the season 1 finale of Wednesday, Sheriff Galpin's suspicions that Tyler was the monster terrorizing the town all season were confirmed after tracking his location to find him in Hyde mode fighting with a submerged Enid in the woods. The sheriff shoots and neutralizes his son, who returns to human mode. At the very end of Wednesday Season 1, Tyler returns to his Hyde form while being held in the back of a prison van. This cliffhanger left many questions unanswered about Tyler's return. Wednesday what season 2 will look like.





McShane's change in status as an actor raises new questions about how exactly

Wednesday

will handle Tyler's arc in season 2 now that his father won't be around as much.

Doohan is confirmed to be returning as a series regular, meaning Tyler will definitely have a significant presence in Wednesday season 2. Considering how things ended with his father, Sheriff Galpin was expected to continue to play an important role in Tyler's story after the Hyde reveal. However, McShane's change in status as an actor raises new questions about how exactly Wednesday will handle Tyler's arc in season 2 now that his father won't be around as much.

Sheriff Galpin's diminished screen time doesn't bode well for a Tyler redemption arc

Tyler's hypothetical redemption arc after his Hyde reveal seems less likely now

Before Sheriff Galpin found Tyler in the woods, Wednesday discovered that Tyler's Hyde was controlled by Mrs. Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who turned out to be Laurel Gates, the sole survivor of the fanatical Gates family who faked her death years ago. Laurel used Tyler as a pawn in her plan to resurrect her evil ancestor, Joseph Crackstone, and continue her mission to eradicate the outcasts. Do this, Laurel played the role of Tyler's handler to Hyde and manipulated him. by releasing his Hyde in order to kill the outcasts and the standardized sacrifices.

Now that Laurel is apparently dead, Tyler is free of his mind control.

and has a chance to at least try to undo all the damage he caused in his alternate form.



Before it was revealed that he was the Hyde Monster responsible for all the bloodshed, Tyler was a likeable and likable character. From Tyler was basically brainwashed by Laurel to commit all these Hyde Mode murders., there is still hope that he can see his mistake and redeem himself in the future. Now that Laurel is apparently dead, Tyler is free of his mind control. and has a chance to at least try to undo all the damage he caused in his alternate form.

Tyler's redemption arc would be incomplete unless he and his father took the time to rebuild their relationship.





However, the fact that McShane won't have much screen time in Wednesday season 2 suggests that Tyler may not get a redemption arc after all. In addition to paying his debt to society And to set things right with Wednesday and the entire Nevermore crew, Tyler's redemption arc would be incomplete unless he and his father took the time to rebuild their relationship. With McShane's limited involvement as Sheriff Galpin in Wednesday season 2, it seems less likely that Tyler is headed in a redemptive direction.

How Wednesday Can Continue Tyler's Character Arc Without Sheriff Galpin

A possible explanation for Jamie McShane's reduced role in season 2 could redeem Tyler





Although Sheriff Galpin only appears in limited episodes of Wednesday season 2 raises alarms about the direction of Tyler's arc, a potential explanation for these new casting circumstances would actually bode well for the future of Tyler's character (but not his father's). McShane's role may have been reduced to guest star if Sheriff Galpin dies at some point early in season 2. McShane himself would not be on screen, but his character's absence would haunt the narrative and affect the living, notably Tyler.

Tyler losing his father would undoubtedly have serious consequences on him, especially if they never got the chance to redeem themselves. Grief and guilt over his father's sudden death may contribute to Tyler's development. substantially and satisfactorily if it pushes him to take the first step on his path to redemption in Wednesday season 2. Ultimately, McShane does not return as Sheriff Galpin in the same capacity in Wednesday season 2 won't necessarily compromise Tyler's redemption arc.



