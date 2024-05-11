NTR is busy with two films in his career. One is Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, and the other is War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

War 2 is one of the most awaited films in Hindi cinema as it also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. We now hear that NTR has hired a top agency to handle his work.

The news is that this agency will bring him advertisements and take care of his projects in Hindi. NTR is also keen to expand his career in Hindi cinema in the coming days.

This is also why he hired this agency. NTR saw solid buzz after the release of RRR, and he wants to take it to the next level after the release of War 2.

