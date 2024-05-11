Chris Pine on “The Happiest Actor I've Ever Met in My Life”





Chris Pine has been making headlines this week, and he's so charming and likeable that I almost want to see his directorial debut, Pole man, despite the criticism. It's getting slammed — 19 percent on Rotten Tomatoes says something in an era when critics seem entirely too reluctant to trash bad movies. However, it must be recognized that Pine recognizes bad reviews and accepts them with enthusiasm. “When the movie came out in Toronto and was filmed,” Pine admitted in an interview with Josh Horowitz. Pine even said that criticism was “the best thing that ever happened to me,” although I guess GOOD the reviews would have been better. All the same, he says, the bad reviews “forced me to redouble my joy and really to redouble what I love most in my work, what we forget a little, it's fundamentally a question » You become children for hours a day and pretend. Certainly, the “best thing that ever happened to him” also “hurt him deeply,” and he briefly thought, “Maybe I did a bunch of shit.” However, he eventually came back and looked at it. “Damn, I love this movie,” he said. “I love this movie so much.” GOOD. That's all that really matters. Unless you want to make another movie and need outside financing, box office matters too. But we're not here to talk about the movie itself. We're here to talk about one of the stars of the film. A man Chris Pine spoke effusively about on the Marc Maron podcast. “Danny DeVito is the happiest actor I've ever met in my entire life. He's happy doing press. He's happy doing a little craft service. He's happy watching the monitor. He's happy is happy to watch this fucking first He likes it. each part of our work. “It’s so joyful to be with someone who’s been through this,” Pine continues. “And look at his fucking career!” It's astonishing. Like, it starts with One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nestand then he gets Taxithen he realizes, and then he fucking does it Hoffaand Jersey films, and he produces pulp Fiction. His career spans many cinematic achievements. Of course, for the past 15 years, DeVito has been best known for It's always sunny in Philadelphiaand no one in this cast has Never said bad things about him. He grew even closer to his wife after their separation than when they were married (and they love each other so much that, despite the separation, they have no plans to divorce). To be as loved and joyful as Danny DeVito: these are the goals of life. Source: WTF with Marc Maron

