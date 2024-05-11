Introducing Cher Rémy, Lessons from a Hollywood Career Coach

An OnlyFans page for my feet?

Dear Rémy,

I was in a film that had a very languid shot of my feet. During filming I didn't think anything of it, but now I've discovered that there is a dark corner of the Internet that talks at length about my feet, to the point that when you type my name into Google it completes automatically with the word feet.

I am not a valuable person by any means. I would happily participate in a comedy roast. But there's something about this fascination with my feet that makes me feel compartmentalized. Despite all my training and expertise, the world sees me as nothing more than a pair of pads.

Is it time for me to make an avant-garde psychological drama, or should I just give in and make an OnlyFans page for my feet? After all, my agent keeps encouraging me to have more of an online presence.

illustration by Rémy Blumenfeld

Dear Fetishized,

It's important to maintain a sense of humor (which you clearly have) about how the audience can relate to you. Yet, beneath your jokes, I sense your discomfort.

Do you think you would feel differently if other extremities were objectified? Are you saying it was your ears or your fingers? I hear eyebrows are the thing right now.

Are you perhaps more concerned about what your family members, friends or partners may think when they search for your name? And can you regain some control here by warning your loved ones that the results may be focused on podiatry?

Feet have always featured in art, from Caravaggio to Henry Moore. Would you tell Rembrandt to upload his Woman Bathing Her Feet in a Stream to OnlyFans?

Your followers will always want a piece of you. Would it be more productive to laugh about it, as you're trying to do here, knowing that objectification is just one of the many costs of fame?

Agent on the small screen

Dear Rémy,

As a longtime on-screen talent agent in films (with a string of A-list stars on my books), I feel like I should be on a roll. My clients have had great years and we are achieving many of their goals, which brings me deep joy.

However, there is one aspect of my job that I can't come to terms with: encouraging my clients to be active on social media. The CEO of our agency intends for everyone on our list to have an active Instagram account, and even explore BeReal or Snapchat. This turned out to be a nightmare for me, as I now had to master memes from the latest TikTok trends and find myself constantly talking to my customers through their phone's camera settings. I'm told it's a necessary evil.

That's not why I got into the profession. I feel like this trivializes my clients. Should I persevere and make peace with the small screen, or leave the industry for good?

Dear Nomophobe,

Unless you have sufficient resources to get started in breeding, my professional advice would be to use the obstacle that you already have to a large extent: you are perfectly versed in memes and you know TikTok, Insta and Snapchat. An understanding of content is essential for any endeavor you undertake next. But is it really necessary to leave the agent profession? After all, alpacas are very popular online, so I fear that even if you followed this particular dream, you would still become a slave to social media.

You say that you feel that talking to clients from the camera angle trivializes them, but isn't it your own professional status that risks being diminished here?

As a seasoned agent with high-profile clients, why do you also serve as their social media manager? This is neither appropriate nor cost-effective. Why not promote a Gen Z from the mailroom to social media admin, and the next time a client needs a TikTok tutorial, send them down the hall?

Lost in a dark part

Dear Rémy,

I spent much of 2023 filming a reboot of a classic film. It skyrocketed my profile and was creatively liberating, but I also fear I've lost myself in the role. I played an unwavering bully and I think that unlocked something in me. Something dark.

Since we finished, I've been planning to break the spirit of anyone unfortunate enough to cross my path.

My driver doesn't talk to me, all because I compared his driving style to Its a Small World. My personal chef hasn't returned to work since I noticed I could find better sliders in the Wendys dumpster.

And my caregiver started giving me the silent treatment the day I told her her new jacket made her look like a Walmart Christmas tree.

The truth is: I think I enjoyed all those conversations.

As a young actor in Hollywood, I was asked to bend and mold to the whims of the industry. I'm afraid it's me who's going backwards. Is there a healthier way to channel this incursive impulse?

Dear steadfast tyrant,

As you have the self-awareness to suggest, these outbursts may well be a sign of backsliding after years of suppressing your anger at the industry.

We often think of anger as a bad emotion, but anger is a useful, necessary and powerful energy.

It must not be blocked or pushed aside. Likewise, it is neither appropriate nor fair for you to vent to paid subordinates, such as your PA or driver.

There are plenty of other outlets for your rage that won't lead to an employment lawsuit and/or your annulment. Why not express your fury at the Tinseltown machine by kickboxing, hitting your mattress with a baseball bat, or shouting obscenities in front of the Hollywood sign at 3 a.m.?

Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran television producer and founder of Vitality.Guru, which provides business and career coaching to top performers in media. Send your questions to: [email protected]

Questions edited by Sarah Mills

