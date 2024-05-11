Actor tells AUC graduates that true success begins by serving God first – Catholic Standard

Graduates receiving their degrees during the Catholic University of America's 135th annual commencement exercises May 11 celebrate during the ceremony in which nearly 1,280 doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees were awarded awarded. (AUC photo by Denny Henry)

Graduates receiving their diplomas at the Catholic University of America's 135th annual commencement ceremony May 11 were urged to represent Jesus Christ to the world, pray more and surrender to the will of God in order to find true success in their lives. The more you commit (to God), the deeper He takes you. The more you like it, the higher you go. The more you look for it, the wilder your journey becomes, said actor Jonathan Roumie, a speaker and honorary doctorate holder. When you serve God first and not yourself first, that is when your true success begins. Under sunny skies and slightly cool weather, nearly 1,280 doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees were awarded during the ceremony held on the east portico of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Roumie is best known for playing the role of Jesus in The Chosen, a television series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth distributed worldwide. Now in its fourth season, the series is streaming on multiple platforms, including Prime Video, The CW, Peacock and Netflix.







Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in the raunchy series The Chosen, speaks to graduates during the Catholic University of America's commencement exercises May 11. He encouraged them to preach the gospel by the life you live, by your actions, and by the choices you make. (AUC photo by Denny Henry)

You don't have to play Jesus for the world to be Jesus for the world. I realized that just because I play Jesus on a TV show doesn't mean I can or should stop being Christ to everyone I meet when the cameras go off, Roumie told the graduates. We all have the opportunity to represent it in our own lives, through our actions and our choices. He also urged graduates to pray more. Prayer is our only hope in times of despair, and he encouraged them in difficult times to rely on the game-changing triumvirate of prayer, fasting and repentance. He also recommended regular prayer of the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Rosary. God can and will use any means necessary to call us to Him, the actor said. Roumie, son of a father of Egyptian origin and an Irish mother, was baptized in the Orthodox Church then converted to Catholicism. He is a Eucharistic minister in his parish and sometimes hosts live prayers and recitations of the Divine Mercy Chaplet on Instagram. He was a keynote speaker at the 2023 March for Life and contributes to Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app that includes Bible readings, novenas, recitation of the rosary, other prayers, music, and more. other features. In announcing that Roumie would deliver the commencement address and receive an honorary doctorate, the Catholic University said it was doing so in recognition of the actor's dedication to evangelizing and communicating the faith to millions around the world and to firmly live his faith with kindness and joy. Millions of people have had their lives improved by Jonathan Roumie through his portrayal of Jesus Christ, his voice on the Hallow app and his numerous appearances where he defends the Catholic faith and the teachings of the Church, Peter Kilpatrick, president of the AUC, said in a statement before the ceremony. Jonathan's work is a testament to how lay Catholics can use their God-given talents to convey messages of hope and belief and bring people closer to God.







Above and below, members of The Catholic University of America's Class of 2024 celebrate May 11 commencement exercises at the university. (AUC photos by Denny Henry)







At the start of his speech, the actor joked about his role as Jesus and told the graduates that his speech would be the 2024 Sermon on the Mount. The last time I spoke in front of such a large crowd, there was bread and fish. I hope you all ate because I have nothing, he said. Referring to his honorary degree, Roumie said: “I will exploit this degree for all it is worth until the end of my days, especially for my cousin who is a real doctor and who studied medicine. medicine. You have no idea how thrilled my Egyptian father is that his son, who holds a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts), now has a Ph.D. It doesn't matter if it's honorary, he just hears the word doctorate and everything is fine, he might as well wear a stethoscope at this point, the actor joked as he took out a stethoscope and placed it around his neck. In his speech, Roumie said that it is through the Mass and the Eucharist that I receive peace and wisdom, and added that before I can represent Jesus, I must pray to Jesus. He added that the intercession of the Blessed Mary (and) the armor and artillery of the saints in heaven war against me every day when I bless myself. He encouraged the graduates to preach the Gospel by the life you live, by your actions and by the choices you make, and made a plea that for the sake and future of the Blessed Mother the Church, pray for vocations. The Church would cease to exist on Earth, especially at the sacramental level, if vocations are not prayed for and granted by God and the Holy Spirit. Reminding the Class of 2024 that Jesus was, is and always will be enough, Roumie told them: You did it. You have graduated. Congratulations, I bless you, I love you. Roumie was one of five recipients of honorary doctorates at the ceremony. The other winners were: Rabbi Jack Bemporad, author of several books on Christian-Jewish understanding and founder and director of the nonprofit Center for Interreligious Understanding, director of the John Paul II Center, and professor of interreligious studies at Pontifical Saint University -Thomas Aquinas. (Angelicum) in Rome;

John Finnis, professor emeritus at the University of Oxford and the University of Notre Dame Law School, well known as a legal philosopher who has made important contributions to ethics and moral theology and is considered one of the most important Catholic legal and political thinkers. of the last half century;

Father Piotr Nawrot, priest of the Missionaries of the Divine Word and AUC alumnus, musicologist and member of the theology faculty at Adam Mickiewicz University in Pozna, Poland, and renowned for his discovery and research into music of the Renaissance and Baroque left by the Jesuits. priests in Bolivia; And

Teresa Pitt Green, a well-known advocate for those harmed by abuse in the Church, co-founder of Spirit Fire, an association of survivors of child sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic clergy and others with authority in the Church, and Vice President of Healing and Restoration Ministries at St. Edmund's Enders Island Retreat, Mystic, Connecticut.







At the May 11 commencement ceremony at The Catholic University of America, University President Peter Kilpatrick presented the CUA President's Award, the university's highest honor to a graduating senior, to Elizabeth Ulicny (center) and Maria Erquiga (right). (AUC photo by Denny Henry)

Also during the ceremony, Maria Erquiga and Elizabeth Ulicny received the CUA President's Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university on a graduating senior. Prior to the ceremony, graduates headed to their seats, led by faculty, staff and university officials, as they were cheered by family, friends and others gathered for the presentation of their congratulations. diplomas. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who as Archbishop of Washington serves as chancellor of the university, offered the invocation at the graduation and, praising the God of wisdom, prayed that all who seek the truth may know you, who are the truth itself, and keep your law which is eternal life. Noting that the ceremony took place the day before Mother's Day, Karna Lozoya, AUC vice president of university communications who acted as master of ceremonies, singled out the mothers of the graduates and told them, on behalf from the entire university, thank you for everything you have done for all of us and especially for your children. CUA President Kirkpatrick extended his sincere congratulations to all of our graduates and their families, especially our parents, and called the graduation the culmination of years of planning, sacrifice and of perseverance. Today we send you into the world and let me assure you that the world is in great need of your light. Without light, we would stumble through this world in darkness, he said. Do not be afraid. You have been well prepared for this task. CUA, comprised of 12 schools, was established in 1887 as the national university of the Catholic Church in the United States. It is the only higher education institution founded by American bishops.

