The powerhouse actor who 'wiped out' Jack Nicholson

(Credits: Far Out / Alamy) As one of the greatest actors in film history, hearing Jack Nicholson speak so highly of a performer who he says blew him so far out of the water in terms of natural ability that it was borderline embarrassing, is about as high as praise can get. After all, this is the guy who won three Oscars out of 12 nominations between 1970 and 2003, who was considered arguably the finest talent of a generation that also gave birth to the Robert De Niros and Al Pacinos of the world, and who withdrew. of the company with his reputation more than solidified as a legend of the big screen. And yet, ask any seasoned comedian if there's anyone they couldn't even consider holding a candle to, then there's an extremely high probability that the answer is Marlon Brando. This is the impact and influence he had on the profession as a whole, with Nicholson finding himself in the fortunate position of being able to regard the legendary star not only as a colleague and peer, but also as a neighbor and a friend. Admit to rolling stone that this man was my idol throughout my professional life, shortly after Brando's death, Nicholson's first experience of the style that would change acting forever occurred when he was still in high school. When he saw At the water's edge for the first time he was blown away. You just couldn't take your eyes off this guy, he said. He was mesmerizing. The two eventually shared the screen in the 1976 western. Missouri Breaks, which left Nicholson already a proven star at this point feeling woefully out of his depth. Somewhere deep in my subconscious was always this idea; One day you're going to work with Marlon Brando, and you better be ready, Jack. His filmography indicated that he was, but he ended up making a huge mistake. Watching Brandos' dailies was a revelation to Nicholson, if only because it cursed him to know he could never compete, at least in his own eyes. Each take was an art film in itself, he recalls. I sat there stunned by the variety, the depth, the amount of silent articulation of what a scene meant. It was all there. It was one of the craziest things I've ever seen. Admitting that he was totally destroyed by him on a performative level, Nicholson's confidence was so shaken that director Arthur Penn really had to nurse me back to health just to get me to continue with the film. That's the power Brando held over other actors, though, with someone as gifted as Nicholson left devastated after doing something as seemingly harmless as watching him work.

