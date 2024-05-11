Who is Damian Hardung? 4 things to know about the Maxton Hall actor

Fans of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us on Amazon Prime Video may recognize Damian Hardung as James Beaufort and want to know more about him outside the walls of the fictional private school.

Maxton Hall a new six-episode series based on the book in German Save me by Mona Kasten has just debuted on Amazon Prime Video to great success. It reached number four on the streaming service's watch chart in the United States within 24 hours of its release.

Hardung, 25, who stands 5'7″, plays James, a wealthy heir and classmate (turned lover) of scholarship student Ruby Bell.

4 Fun Facts About Damian Hardung

Damian Hardung plays James Beaufort in new Amazon Prime Video series Maxton Hall: The World Between Us. But what else do you know about him?

Hardung was 13 when he played his first leading role

Hardung played his first leading role at age 13, playing Thomas in the 2013 film Clara and the Secret of the Bears.

Since then, he has starred in several other films, including Rick in the 2018 film. The most beautiful girl in the world and Daniel Riffert in 2022 be there.

In addition to his more notable TV credits, which we'll talk about later, he has appeared in projects like 2019's. The name of the rose2020s Spidersand that of 2023 Our wonderful years.

Hardung can speak in 5 languages

Maxton Hall is an all-German series, but viewers may not know that German is not the only language Hardung can speak.

Although German is his native language, Hardung (via his Filmmakers profile) can also speak good English. Even though it is not his native language, he mentions it as having the same level of proficiency as his German.

He can also speak French, Italian, and Mandarin to varying degrees, and he can also use standard American and English dialects.

However, his two most notable projects (internationally) are undoubtedly both German shows: Maxton Hall and the 2019-2020 Netflix series How to Sell Medicines Online (Quickly).

Hardung has won awards for his acting

From 2015 to 2017 and again in 2019 for a prequel film, Hardung played Jonas in the German series Red bracelets (Red Ribbon Club in German).

In 2019, Hardung won the Golden Wolf Ring award at the Sarajevo Youth Film Festival for playing Jonas in the prequel. Red bracelets: the beginning. He was also nominated for the Gnter Strack TV Best Young Actor Award in 2016.

The series as a whole has won several other awards, including Best Casting at the German Screen Actors Awards in 2016.

Hardung plays many sports

Hardung is very athletic and has experience in a wide range of sports and related skills.

According to his CV, he knows Aikido and a version of diving. He can downhill ski, skateboard, snowboard and lift weights, and he plays basketball, Frisbee, football and tennis.

Additionally, Hardung has a motorcycle license. Although riding a motorcycle is not a sport, it still takes skill and training to do it safely.

The six episodes of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Learn more about Maxton Hall on Le Direct:

Who is Harriet Herbig-Matten? 4 things to know about the Maxton Hall actress

Maxton Hall Season 2 Outlook Receives Discouraging Update From Prime Video

Prospects for English translation of the Maxton Hall book discussed by the author