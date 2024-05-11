Fear and Black Representation in HollywoodExBulletin

The great Pam Grier stars in the second season of Amazon Prime's “Them: The Scare.” She talks to NPR's Scott Simon about her show, her career and black representation in Hollywood.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The second season of “Them: The Scare” is now available on Prime Video. This season takes us to 1991 Los Angeles, where LAPD homicide detective Dawn Reeve uncovers a harrowing and heartbreaking case: a foster mother, murdered in a particularly gruesome manner.

DEBORAH AYORINDE: (as Dawn Reeve) The victims' right leg was broken, bent backwards. Complex fractures at play.

SIMON: But just as Detective Reeve gets close to solving the case, someone or something seems to be coming for Detective Reeve and his family. “Them: The Scare” stars Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Reeve, Luke James and Jeremy Bobb. And the cast also includes a legend. Pam Grier plays Athena, Dawn Reeve's mother.

Pam Grier, perhaps the first female action star in Hollywood history, star of “Coffy”, “Foxy Brown”, “Women In Cages”, “Scream Blacula Scream”, “Friday Foster”, ” Jackie Brown” and many others. – joins us now from New York. Thank you very much for being with us.

PAM GRIER: Thank you for including me on your show and your platform. It means a lot to me.

SIMON: Why did you want to play Athena Reeve?

GRIER: A very complex woman with many, many complex emotions. She survived the civil rights movement. And then the women's movement. And I take care of my daughter, Detective Dawn Reeve, and her son, my grandson. And I have a secret – a dark family secret – that could hurt me. And now I have these paranormal events in my life happening at my house.

SIMON: I get chills just hearing you describe it (laughter).

GRIER: Yeah. If you watch this show, you're going to have to lock the door and turn on the lights.

SIMON: Tell us about the importance of context – Los Angeles in the early '90s and the distrust of the LAPD that many people in the black and Asian communities had.

GRIER: There was an anarchy, an arrogance of power taken without reason. When I was filming a show in Los Angeles called “Linc's,” I was driving from the hotel on Main Street to the studio, and I was stopped by the LAPD. And I had curlers in my hair. I was going to be late for work and they wouldn't let me use my phone to call the manager to let him know I was coming. I'm just arrested. And at 4 a.m., I hadn't done anything. And then they tried to provoke me. And they destroyed my car, took everything out – everything – threw away all my groceries, my bag, my purse – everything. And I let them do it. Pursue.

SIMON: I've never heard that story.

GRIER: No, it wasn't public. I didn't want to talk about it. And I felt so vulnerable. And they did, and they said, OK, you can go now.

SIMON: Did playing this role bring back any of that?

GRIER: I guess I have this deep ability to deal with different levels of emotion and things that you're tested with. And I use it in my work. And in this series, that's what's expected of me.

SIMON: Did you partly grow up on a sugar beet farm?

GRIER: It was my great-grandmother's ranch in Cheyenne, Wyo. She was a single mother and owned a hotel for local blacks and Asians. And we were going to visit him. She had a cabin that had a room and a slate slab and a hole in it, and underneath it was a pool of water and a stool. And we would prime the well and pump it to get the water out. And people said: where are you from? It's a long story.

And this potbelly stove and an outhouse, and the outhouse had a rope connected from the outhouse to the cabin and from the outhouse to the barn. So if there was a snow or sandstorm in Wyoming, you could find your way back if you fell.

And I know in “Hateful 8” Quentin Tarantino wrote that string in one scene, but for Sam Jackson, from the stagecoach depot. There was a rope from the depot to the latrine and from the latrine to the barn.

SIMON: Yeah. Look, I know you've told the story a million times, but can I ask you the million and one (ph)? You were answering the phone – I guess that's a job that no longer exists…

GRIER: (Laughs).

SIMON: …At American International Pictures, when what happened?

GRIER: That was one of my jobs, as a receptionist when I came to California to go to film school. And I could take, you know, classes in between because I needed classes. But I also didn't think I would become an actress because I'm tall. And a lot of actors aren't as tall as me. They could put their head on my shoulder, instead of me putting my head on their shoulder.

SIMON: Well, that's why they have – as Alan Ladd stood on – you know, boxes and that sort of thing.

GRIER: Hey, you remember Alan Ladd. You've been there. But for me, I wasn't thinking about beauty and being attractive. So, you know, I was just going to be cameraman or crew. And that's where I felt comfortable. It wasn't gendered. I just wanted to get into film school and I got that opportunity thanks to Roger Korman. And the APA agent said, you know, I have a producer down the street. He's looking for a weird woman and you fit the character.

SIMON: Oh.

GRIER: And let me go with you there and meet him. And he was wowed by the fact that I walked in there with Timberland boots and Levis. And he was the first person to think that I was unique and that I could bring something new. And that's the long story short.

SIMON: I have to ask: Are things better for black women in film today, in part because of your extraordinary success?

GRIER: I believe so. There are more images and a sensitivity of women in general because women can be classic; they can be beautiful, erotic, pretty, conservative. They have different abilities and sensitivities.

SIMON: Well, and that brings up another question I have. You are in this new season of “Them: The Scare”. You have done so much. You meant so much to so many people. Is there a role or character you would really like to play now for an upcoming project?

GRIER: There are so many (laughs). Just one?

SIMON: Oh, five or six, whatever you want to mention.

GRIER: Well, there's Stagecoach Mary. Gary Cooper wrote about him – he was on the cover of Ebony Magazine in 1962 – about a woman who… A black woman who drove a stagecoach for the mail route in Montana, where he was from native.

I love this Western world. And I think the inclusion of women in this era would be, you know, a great sounding board to show the differences in their ideals and their abilities. You know, it could be fun. I still have it on the boards. I would like to do that.

SIMON: When you're done, come back whenever you want, okay?

GRIER: You know I'm going to come back. I have lots of things to say. The trip was so enriching. And to be able to represent humanity and be vulnerable and roll with the punches and cry and be afraid, I'm very lucky.

SIMON: Pam Grier. By the way, the new season of “Them: The Scare”, currently on Prime Video, and she plays an important role in it. Thank you very much for being with us.

GRIER: Thank you for your invitation. It has been extraordinary. I really enjoyed it.

