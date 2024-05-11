



READ MORE: FortisAlberta investigating multiple power outages in southern Alberta Week in Review: Spring Storm, Whoop-Up Days Entertainment and Senior Housing 8 hours ago What's happening in Lethbridge this weekend: May 10, 2024 May 10, 2024 Review of the week: passenger rail, a big investment in Coaldale and an NFL recruit from Lethbridge May 4, 2024 WHOOP-UP DAYS Lethbridge & District Exhibition has announced details of the 2024 Whoop-Up Days festival, which will entertain guests in August. READ MORE: Whoop-Up Days returns for 2024 HOUSING FOR SENIORS Provincial funding has been announced for a seniors housing project in Lethbridge. READ MORE: Lethbridge affordable seniors housing project receives $2.2 million from province MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS As part of Mental Health Month, Woods Homes unveiled two new crosswalk designs in downtown Lethbridge. READ MORE: New mental health awareness crosswalks unveiled in Lethbridge REDUCE WATER CONSUMPTION The City of Lethbridge has announced its intention to reduce its water consumption. READ MORE: City of Lethbridge sets goal to reduce water consumption by 20% by 2030 FORT MACLEOD BY-ELECTION Voters in Fort Macleod have elected a new councilor to fill a vacant seat. READ MORE: Fort Macleod elects new councilor FIREFIGHTERS IN TRAINING The latest Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services recruiting class showcased some of their training exercises. READ MORE: Training underway for newest recruits to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Medical Services WHL OUTLOOK DRAFT The Lethbridge Hurricanes participated in the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. READ MORE: Hurricanes Select 15 Players in 2024 WHL Prospect Draft MORE TITLES Other stories from LNN this week includes: Be Prepared in Case of Emergency: City of Lethbridge Municipal crews repair potholes in Lethbridge Economy and Finance CPS votes to explore possible Scotties bid in Lethbridge Alberta unemployment rate hits 7% in April as population grows Rent increases about 10 per cent in one year in Lethbridge If you have a tip, question or concern, please email [email protected].

