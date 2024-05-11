Hailey Bieber shares behind-the-scenes photo from her pregnancy video shoot | Entertainment





Hailey Bieber has given fans a new glimpse into her maternity video shoot after announcing that she and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child. Late Friday night, the 27-year-old model shared a photo of herself donning the lace white veil and Saint Laurent dress she was seen wearing during the star's pregnancy announcement, which included a video of the couple's recent vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. The beach snap highlighted the Rhode founders' growing baby bump as she stood with the ocean and palm trees in the background. Hailey and the Love Yourself pop star, 30, revealed in an Instagram carousel Thursday including the renewal images and several portraits of the parents-to-be that their family is growing. Sources who spoke to Entertainment Tonight said Hailey was a a little over six monthswhich means baby Bieber, whose gender has yet to be revealed, is expected to arrive in late summer. The parents-to-be, who married in a New York courthouse in 2018 and held a larger ceremony the following yearhave already selected the perfect baby namean insider told People on Friday. Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, and Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared their excitement on Instagram. Blessed beyond words. Praise God! Let's all get ready to have fun, Baldwin said in a message congratulating the couple. WE'RE GOING TO HAVE THE THE CUTEST GRANDBABIES EVER! Mallette wrote in response before correcting himself: No, not twins lol, I would like. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. One is enough for now. New York Daily News 2024. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

