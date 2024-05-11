Connect with us

Hollywood mourns death of KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin

“EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin,” Ken Jeong wrote, while Ryan Reynolds, Ben Stiller, Octavia Spencer and other stars also paid tribute to the entertainment journalist on social media.

Celebrities pay tribute to longtime KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, who died Friday at age 64.

According to TMZ On Friday, Rubin died after being rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.

Following the sad news, Hollywood took to social media to honor the beloved entertainment journalist, with many stars remembering their experiences working or interviewing Rubin throughout their careers.


Getty

Ryan Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam. Even though HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside-the-box mind.”

“So sad to hear that we lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans,” Octavia Spencer written, while Jason Alexander remembered Rubin as “a lovely man and a true friend to our entertainment community.”

In the meantime, Ben Stiller also shared a heartfelt tribute to X, hailing Rubin as a “consummate pro.”

“I did my first interview with him around 93, and countless times over the years,” he wrote. “He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We lost him way too soon. He sends love to his family.”


Getty/Instagram

Alongside a fun photo of him and Rubin together, Ken Jeong wrote: “Everyone loved Sam Rubin. He supported my career and countless others from day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we made each other laugh all the time.”

“But above all, he was a loving father and husband and a good person,” he added. “Sending all my love to Sam's family and everyone whose lives he has blessed. I love you @SamOnTV.”

While Richard Simmons remained out of the public eye for the past decade, he took to social media to mourn Rubin's passing.

“I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Sam Rubin has gone to heaven. I've known him for decades,” he wrote. “He was always interested in my projects and always made fun of my stupid jokes. Sam, my love, we will miss you, Richard Simmons.”

Léa Remini shared a lengthy tribute on X, remembering Rubin as a “true gentleman” and a “comforting presence.”

“Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin on several occasions, whether on the red carpet or when calling into the KTLA morning show,” she wrote in part. “Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable answers to his thoughtful questions. Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in good times and bad.”

Read on for more celebrity tributes.

Following the news of Rubin's passing, KTLA released a touching statement and also honored its longtime reporter in a moving on-air tribute.

“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” said declared the channel. said in his written statement. “His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time .

Sources tell TMZ that Rubin suffered a full cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home Friday morning and was rushed in an ambulance to UCLA West Hills, where he later died.

Rubin – who joined KTLA as an entertainment reporter in 1991 – is his wife, Leslie, and four children.

