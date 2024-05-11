Entertainment
Hollywood mourns death of KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
“EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin,” Ken Jeong wrote, while Ryan Reynolds, Ben Stiller, Octavia Spencer and other stars also paid tribute to the entertainment journalist on social media.
Celebrities pay tribute to longtime KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin, who died Friday at age 64.
According to TMZ On Friday, Rubin died after being rushed to the hospital following a heart attack.
Following the sad news, Hollywood took to social media to honor the beloved entertainment journalist, with many stars remembering their experiences working or interviewing Rubin throughout their careers.
Getty
Philip Seymour Hoffman's sister remembers late actor in touching essay 10 years after his death
See the story
Ryan Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam. Even though HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside-the-box mind.”
“So sad to hear that we lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans,” Octavia Spencer written, while Jason Alexander remembered Rubin as “a lovely man and a true friend to our entertainment community.”
In the meantime, Ben Stiller also shared a heartfelt tribute to X, hailing Rubin as a “consummate pro.”
“I did my first interview with him around 93, and countless times over the years,” he wrote. “He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We lost him way too soon. He sends love to his family.”
Getty/Instagram
Julia Fox 'devastated' after sudden death of TikToker Gossip Kyle Marisa Roth
See the story
Alongside a fun photo of him and Rubin together, Ken Jeong wrote: “Everyone loved Sam Rubin. He supported my career and countless others from day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we made each other laugh all the time.”
“But above all, he was a loving father and husband and a good person,” he added. “Sending all my love to Sam's family and everyone whose lives he has blessed. I love you @SamOnTV.”
While Richard Simmons remained out of the public eye for the past decade, he took to social media to mourn Rubin's passing.
“I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Sam Rubin has gone to heaven. I've known him for decades,” he wrote. “He was always interested in my projects and always made fun of my stupid jokes. Sam, my love, we will miss you, Richard Simmons.”
Léa Remini shared a lengthy tribute on X, remembering Rubin as a “true gentleman” and a “comforting presence.”
“Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin on several occasions, whether on the red carpet or when calling into the KTLA morning show,” she wrote in part. “Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and memorable answers to his thoughtful questions. Sam was also a comforting presence for so many Angelenos, always on our screens in good times and bad.”
Read on for more celebrity tributes.
Sam Rubin https://t.co/FhHzsa750D
-Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 11, 2024
@VancityReynolds
I am so sad to hear that we lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans. https://t.co/xWDA8wY787
– Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) May 10, 2024
@octaviaspencer
I am so sad and sorry to hear of the passing of Sam Rubins. A consummate pro. I did my first interview with him around 93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and films. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. It was an institution. We
– Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 10, 2024
@Ben Stiller
EVERYONE loved Sam Rubin. He has supported my career and countless others since day one. And he had the best sense of humor about life, and we made each other laugh all the time. But above all, he was a loving father and husband and a good person. I send all my love pic.twitter.com/UAzLGFIzYS
–Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 11, 2024
@kenjeong
@SamOnTV @KTLA I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Sam Rubin is going to heaven. I've known him for decades. He was always interested in my projects and always made fun of my stupid jokes.
Sam we will miss you
Love,
Richard Simmons
– Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) May 10, 2024
@TheWeightSaint
Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin numerous times, whether on the red carpet or on the KTLA morning show.
Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he gained a lot of meaningful information and pic.twitter.com/6HzoDcboln
– Léa Remini (@LeahRemini) May 11, 2024
@LeahRemini
Truly heartbreaking to hear of Sam Rubin's passing on the KTLA morning news. He made my group and I's mornings more interesting and entertaining than they deserved to be.
Thanks Sam, rest easy pic.twitter.com/xkqGMeyKyV
–Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) May 10, 2024
@mark_mcgrath
Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest in peace KING. pic.twitter.com/KlvC6oiIJm
– Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 10, 2024
@MrJerryOC
I am shocked and saddened by the news of the untimely passing of Sam Rubins. If you look closely, you will see his photo. RIP, Sam…I will definitely miss you. pic.twitter.com/MsHYoXnnvs
– Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 10, 2024
@MarleeMatlin
Today we lost Los Angeles legend Sam Rubin of @KTLAMorningNews I have had the privilege of doing countless segments with him over the past 15 years. In the studio or on the street it was always a pleasure. I will miss you Sam. Thank you pic.twitter.com/5pyxdOv5Pl
— Gabriel – Je glesias (@fluffyguy) May 10, 2024
@fluffyguy
Rip Sam Rubin. Always upbeat, personable and fun to talk to on-air or offline. His passing leaves a void in the heart of the community and the Hollywood industry. https://t.co/WFFRMFcDqm
– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 11, 2024
@RealRonHoward
I last spoke to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year. His smile and his genuine enthusiasm for everything that is present in Hollywood. In nervous situations, he was a beacon of kindness. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/rAG8DZ777q
– Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) May 10, 2024
@RealKiefer
Gone too soon, Sam Rubin – born in San Diego and originally from Los Angeles like me – was always very kind on the mats and in the studio. I appreciated his support and kindness so much that I knew my mother could listen and watch on our local KTLA station whenever he called. Sam was a real ray pic.twitter.com/kXZ2JvLSna
– Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 11, 2024
@missmayim
A huge loss for so many people. It doesn't seem real. Sam Rubin, the BEST of the Best. Rest in power my friend pic.twitter.com/blv0K51IqY
– Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 11, 2024
@Diane_Warren
It's heartbreaking. Sam Rubin was an LA institution and so full of life. He was excellent at his job which he loved, but above all, he was always kind and friendly. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/YcnJLY2rGi
-Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 10, 2024
@mariashriver
Heartbreaking. Love to everyone @KTLA and love for his beloved wife and children. Sam Rubin was a consummate pro, he was hilarious, and he had a huge heart. It was always a joy and a privilege to have the opportunity to chat with him. Sam will be greatly missed. May his memory be a https://t.co/Bk8TemBMum
-Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 10, 2024
@BradleyWhitford
KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin was a lovely man and a true friend to our entertainment community. His untimely death is a sad loss. Sympathies to his family and loved ones. #RIPSamRubin
– Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2024
@IJasonAlexander
Disgusted to hear that! Sam Rubin was the best of the best, I saw him a few weeks ago. He was always genuine and kind, a true loss to us all and @KTLA. pic.twitter.com/zfG9oCgRtB
-Kate Flannery (@KateFlannery) May 10, 2024
@KateFlannery
Rip Sam Rubin. I have been interviewed by Sam on several occasions. He was always a gentleman, respectful and, most importantly, he laughed at jokes. It always seemed to me that he knew my career better than I did. In the strange world of Hollywood, he has always been a pic.twitter.com/40YUZP6ZsJ
-Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) May 11, 2024
@DaveCoulier
It's so nice. Everyone loved Sam Rubin. I always loved being interviewed by him. He seemed genuinely interested in what I had to say and was always very positive and fun to be around. https://t.co/Bi5l5ijW7I
–Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) May 11, 2024
@JenniferTilly
I am very sorry to hear of the death of @KTLAs @SamOnTV Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to chat with Sam when I was promoting something. He was friendly, funny and a fixture in Southern California broadcasting. We will miss you very much Sam.
– Danish Cook (@DaneCook) May 11, 2024
@DaneCook
Devastated by this news. I really liked Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can't really accept his departure. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. I love you, buddy. https://t.co/w4TxOcSsZa
– Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 10, 2024
@paulfeig
Following the news of Rubin's passing, KTLA released a touching statement and also honored its longtime reporter in a moving on-air tribute.
“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” said declared the channel. said in his written statement. “His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time .
Sources tell TMZ that Rubin suffered a full cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home Friday morning and was rushed in an ambulance to UCLA West Hills, where he later died.
Rubin – who joined KTLA as an entertainment reporter in 1991 – is his wife, Leslie, and four children.
|
Sources
2/ https://toofab.com/2024/05/11/hollywood-mourns-death-ktla-entertainment-reporter-sam-rubin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi challenges Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to name all districts in Odisha
- Map: Met Office issues 10-hour warning for thunderstorms in England
- Israel likely used weapons supplied by the United States in violation of international law. But it doesn't matter, the State Department says.
- Hollywood mourns death of KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin
- Schedule changes for individual state tennis championships for girls 3A and 4A
- Meghan Markle caused an uproar with this dress during her trip to Nigeria
- Live Nation is the top Billboard Global Music Index track of the week
- A look back at everything Google announced at I/O 2023
- Harry and Meghan spoke to students about mental health in Nigeria. #Royals #MentalHealth #BBCNews|
- What you need to know about new variants of the coronavirus and the spread of bird flu and measles
- Preview: Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor – predictions, team news, line-ups
- Use your iPhone to capture stunning long exposure photos of this weekend's Northern Lights show