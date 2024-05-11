Actor Val Kilmer called a 'spoiled genius'





(Credits: Far Out / Val Kilmer / Press) Although he had an exceptional career, it is not without merit to suggest that Val Kilmer could have become a much bigger star had he not developed such a habit of getting in his own way . His very first appearance in a feature film was in one of the funniest comedies of the 1980s, when he headlined Top secret! mad geniuses behind Plane!before playing an important role in the box office success stories Top Gun And willow took his career to a whole new level. Olivier Pierres The doors released a powerful statement about his dramatic abilities thanks to a transformative turn as Jim Morrison, before the superhero sequel's double whammy Batman forever and Michael Mann's classic crime thriller Heat in 1995 brought him closer than ever to the upper echelons of the A-list. Unfortunately, Kilmer's reputation took a hit after he was put into the dreaded and difficult mess, whether it was heated confrontations with Tom Sizemore on the set of red planetcreating a tense atmosphere on many productions, or simply generally being portrayed as someone with immense talent who couldn't help but cause trouble. In hindsight, as was inevitable, Kilmer being pitted against another well-known troublemaker was a disaster waiting to happen, and that's exactly what ended up happening when he co-starred with Marlon Brando in the infamous Dr. Moreau's Island. Original director Richard Stanley, who worked on the film for a few days before receiving his marching orders, said Val would arrive and an argument would take place. His replacement, John Frankenheimer, fared no better and was even more direct. I don't like Val Kilmer, he said. I don't like his work ethic and I never want to be associated with him again. Meanwhile, Brando was doing things like refusing to come out of his trailer, not even bothering to learn his lines, and generally causing chaos. Unsurprisingly, there was a lot of tension between the two stars, but Kilmer wasn't deterred from emphasizing his appreciation of the influence his former co-star had on the acting profession in general. I had attitudes that I learned and adopted that were easy to imagine in relation to the Marlon Brando school, he told Interview while thinking about his approach. Not even the actor's behavior, but the lifestyle, the attitude where the filmmaker doesn't know what he's doing, where everyone is looked down upon except for a few people. Basically, spoiled. Brando was extremely talented, a genius, but he was also very spoiled. Of course he couldn't help but engage in at least a little dig, not that he's one to talk when he and Brando were both equally prejudiced at Dr. Moreau's Island. They showed a shared disdain for the film's cast and crew, but being Brando, Kilmer couldn't help but salute his genius anyway.

