What’s next for the Las Vegas Sphere?

LAS VEGAS (CLASS) Sphere is working on a show that will blow your mind, but officials say an announcement won't be made until this summer. Jim Dolan, CEO and executive chairman of Spheres, admits it's a tease.

You'll see something you've never seen before when we launch the second attraction, Dolan said Friday, revealing it will have a significant AI component and build on the central formula of the Sphere shows: the experience and immersion.





Following the success of Postcard from Earthwhich has achieved more than $1 million in average daily ticket sales since its debut in October, Sphere Entertainment expects to attract repeat customers who have seen Postcard and are now ready for something new.

As we hit the annual postcard milestone, we have to put out new content and that new content has to, you know, be able to attract people, so it has to be, honestly, better than postcards, a Dolan said. , describing what Sphere revealed about the Las Vegas market. Visitors tend to return once a year, often for a conference or event, and they are looking for something new. He called Las Vegas a cyclical market and an international market.

And with the upcoming NHL Draft and Spheres Hewlett Packard's first corporate event, the innovative venue isn't standing still.

Dolan said he expected to start hearing and seeing.

We think there is more to do with the Exosphere. We think that this year, probably this summer, we will be able to add an audio component that accompanies the Exosphere and that will, of course, make the support even more attractive. So we're still pretty optimistic about the Exosphere, he said.

The video broadcast on Sphere's exterior surface has already captivated Las Vegas as well as lucky airline passengers who end up with the best window seats. It captured the world's attention and sowed the seeds of another Sphere. And although discussions continue in several markets, according to Dolan, he is not ready to say where the next Sphere will be. Wherever that ends up, Dolan wants to begin construction next year.

You are going to ask a yak breeder in Siberia about Las Vegas, he knows what Las Vegas is. The sphere has now become the showcase of Las Vegas and what we put there draws attention from around the world, Dolan said. Not just advertising, but also art and other things that we do there. One of the interesting things that happened when we opened the Exosphere, when we turned it on, is that casinos and hotels have a surcharge if you get a room that faces the Sphere. This doesn't happen with a billboard.

This makes sponsored advertising a major business, and the company continues to work to generate revenue in this area. Dolan said Sphere is starting to get regular deals from sponsors, which he considers a very good sign. He described Exosphere's continued strong performance.

When asked if he would sell the naming rights to Sphere, he said: “I won't take it off the table, but it will be a significant number.”

Sphere in Las Vegas (Sphere Entertainment Co.)

Postcard From Earth boosted the company's revenue in the first three months of 2024 and the company's third quarter after Sphere opened on September 29, 2023. Dave Byrnes, newly named executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said Sphere had $170.4 million in revenue and $12.9 million in adjusted operating income. Postcard was streamed 257 times during the quarter, which also included 15 shows at the end of U2's residency. Residences for Phishing and Dead & Company are in the company's fourth quarter.

Overall, Sphere Entertainment reported revenue of $321.3 million with total adjusted operating income of $61.5 million. The company recorded an operating loss of $40.4 million. Comparisons with last year at this time are complicated by the fact that Sphere only opened on September 29.

Although details were not revealed, Sphere's largest costs come from selling, general and administrative (SGA) expenses, a category that includes marketing, advertising, rent and utilities. Other expenses came from corporate overhead and content development costs from Sphere Studios.

The company is also losing revenue to its MSG Network, a regional sports network that Dolan remains involved with despite financial difficulties.

Sphere in Las Vegas carpooling (KLAS)

Investors on the earnings call asked Dolan about progress in building another Sphere. He said what the company learned in Las Vegas would allow it to build its next version more cheaply, and possibly scale up depending on the market. In Las Vegas, the seating capacity can accommodate 18,600 people and can reach 20,000 people when the floor is in use. But the next Sphere could be smaller, perhaps as small as 5,000 seats.

Building a sphere isn't like building a McDonald's, Dolan said.

One of the biggest challenges to increasing Sphere's profitability is hosting more than one show in a single day. Postcard operates during the day when musical residencies are scheduled, but the company is working to do more. Corporate events and electronic dance music performances could play a bigger role.

On June 18, Sphere will host the Hewlett Packards HPE Discover 2024 keynote from President and CEO Antonio Neri. The first corporate event could set the stage for future convention-related events or product launches on a spectacular stage.

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be Sphere's first live televised event on June 28-29.