Help me name this Bollywood movie

It's true, I don't have much to do. I saw it at a film festival maybe 15-20 years ago. The main plot (or subplot, I'm not sure) was about two young people who wanted to get married, but the girl had an arranged marriage coming up.

I know. This represents 95% of all Bollywood films.

What stuck in my mind was a specific scene that had the entire theater bursting into laughter. The girl and her parents are going to meet the match for the first time (I think it was her uncle/family friend who arranged it). She's extremely skeptical and I think the parents aren't THAT convinced either. But then he makes his entrance and it is GLORIOUS in the way only Bollywood can do it.

His car arrives at the house. It's stylish, and expensive as fuck. The family's eyebrows raise. Then he comes out and everything happens in slow motion from now on. Fashionable tailored suit, he looks handsome like he's stepped out of a fashion advert, he walks towards the house through the front garden like he's on a catwalk. The cameraman probably thinks it's too low angles. Still in slow motion. The hair is perfect, the chin has just the right amount of stubble. Everyone's mouth is wide open. The sisters and cousins ​​are almost drooling over it. Men are deflated by wounded masculinity. The music accentuates everything. The match is the king of cool. And then he turns to the camera, flashes a Colgate smile, and one of his teeth is so shiny we get a star-like twinkle. One of the women could have passed out at that point.

It was so over the top (and also one of the first Bollywood films I ever saw). The movie was just good as far as I remember, but THIS scene was just wonderful. But I don't remember the title. Any suggestions?