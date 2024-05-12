Sam Rubin, Los Angeles TV anchor and entertainment reporter, dies at 64





Sam Rubin, a reporter for KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, whose morning interviews with celebrities have become a staple for much of the entertainment industry and who has endeared himself to Hollywood insiders for his kindness and knowledge of their work, died Friday. He was 64 years old. Mr. Rubin's death was announced by KTLA anchor Frank Buckley. A tribute segment which was broadcast on the station stated that the cause was a heart attack. In an industry known for its changing names and changing trends, Mr. Rubin was for decades a mainstay for viewers across the city and an interview with him was considered a rite of passage for many stars. His ability to put celebrities at ease when he asked them about their profession has spanned generations.

Although it was clear that Mr. Rubin was immersed in the minute details of his rhythm, part of his enduring appeal came from the antics he himself brought to the studio and his ability to change the rhythm of what might be a rote interview. Is it shampoo and conditioner, or just shampoo. What's the hair regimen, Jared? he said in an interview with actor Jared Leto. You know, my friend, it's a toupee, Mr. Leto said. It was clear that Hollywood's biggest names had an affection for Mr. Rubin. They often looked comfortable and familial under the KTLA studio lights, as if they were talking with an old friend. Mr. Rubin could be seen on a red carpet, gently shaking hands with Tom Hanks while the movie star shouted Sam Rubin, ladies and gentlemen! or interviewing Billie Eilish about the Oscars or dancing with Beyoncé and the members of Destinys Child when the group was still together. On social media, many in the industry reflected on their interactions with Mr. Rubin. Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam, actor Ryan Reynolds wrote. Even though he was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an off-the-beaten-path question.

Sam Rubin was born on February 16, 1960 in San Diego, according to The Los Angeles Times. He attended Occidental College in Los Angeles and earned a degree in American studies and rhetoric. After working as a correspondent for several local media outlets covering entertainment news, Mr. Rubin joined KTLA in 1991 and quickly made a name for himself with his unexpected questions and easy charm. Mr. Rubin has won several Emmy Awards for his coverage, as well as a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association. He used his celebrity savvy as co-author of two celebrity biographies, one on former first lady Jacqueline Onassis and another on actress Mia Farrow. Mr. Rubin's entertainment was not limited to the KTLA studio. He was co-owner of SRE, Inc.., a production company that carried broadcast and cable programming such as the red carpet events Live From and the talk show Hollywood Uncensored. Mr. Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Shuman, and four children, according to The Los Angeles Times. In his latest interview on Thursday, Mr. Rubin spoke with actress Jane Seymour. After learning of Mr. Rubin's death, actor Henry Winkler spoke to KTLA about the legacy he left behind.

When you were interviewed by him, there was no one after you, there was no one before you in that office, Mr. Winkler said. It was you in that seat, and that was all that mattered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/11/arts/television/sam-rubin-ktla-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos