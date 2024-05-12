The real winner of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud is New Ho King Chinese restaurant

By Weston Blasi

After Lamar mentioned New Ho King in a song, business increased 300%. “They’re both good rappers – oh my God, I love them,” says the restaurant owner.

Rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar leads to increased beef sales.

Drake, a Toronto native, and Lamar, a native of the Compton area of ​​Los Angeles, have been feuding in an iconic rap feud for weeks, taking metaphorical jabs at each other through “diss” tracks. As fans debate who will win the battle, a little-known Chinese restaurant in Toronto might be the real answer.

“I'm in New Ho King, eating fried rice with dip and a crodie blammy,” Lamar raps in the breakout track “Euphoria,” which has over 50 million streams on Spotify (SPOT) and 18 million views on Youtube. (GOOG) (GOOGL). Drake then featured New Ho King in the music video for his rebuttal track “Family Matters.”

New Ho King owner Johnny Lu says business has increased 300 percent since it was mentioned in Lamar's song.

“It’s busier than before,” Lu told MarketWatch. “Now that Drake and Kendrick have done this, there’s more and more to do.”

Lu, 32, has worked at New Ho King since he was 14. He bought the place in 2019.

Lu admitted that he had not been to his restaurant in the past five days to take advantage of the new business boom, as he had already planned a trip to China.

See also: I'm 67 and have $25,000 in retirement savings, but I just got a big raise. Should I claim Social Security now while I'm still working?

He said that although the restaurant usually has a staff of four, there were only three when he went on vacation. “But when I leave, the song comes out, and now I need more people working,” the exuberant Lu told MarketWatch at 4:45 a.m. local time in China. “I might change my flight early because they need my help.”

Additionally, food blogger @insta.noodls detailed New Ho King's “Kendrick Lamar Special,” which consists of a multitude of dishes, including fried rice.

Whether it's rap beef, Sichuan beef, stir-fried beef with broccoli, or beef brisket noodle soup, there's no doubt that beef and New Ho King go well together.

“I’m so proud, I’m so surprised,” Lu said. “I’m so happy.”

In a shrewd move, Lu also refused to say which side of the feud he was taking.

“I'm Asian, Chinese. These rappers sing well, but I have to translate it to hear what they're saying. The thing is, I don't want to get in trouble with Drake and Kendrick. I see the news both are good rappers – oh my God, I love them.”

Of course, both artists are probably also making a lot of money from this feud, as it's common for this type of controversy to generate more interest, and therefore more streams. And in the music industry, huge streaming volumes on Spotify, Apple Music (AAPL), and Amazon Music (AMZN) equal more money.

Four of Lamar's songs released as part of the Beef were in the top 10 of Spotify streams on Tuesday, the most of any artist. Lamar's “Not Like Us” recorded the most streams for a hip-hop song in a single day, surpassing the previous record held by Drake's “Champagne Poetry.”

The feud appears to have started in 2023, when rapper J. Cole called himself, Drake and Lamar the “big three” of hip-hop in his song “First Person Shooter.” On March 22, Lamar replied, “It's just a big me” on the song “Like That.”

One of the most famous rap feuds in history occurred between 2Pac and Notorious BIG; it ended tragically when both artists were killed in shootings about six months apart in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

The current feud also involves some illegal activities.

On Monday, Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) store in London was vandalized with spray paint – with the words “They Don't Like Us” painted on the front, a likely reference to the song “Not Like Us” by Lamar. OVO Sound, also known as OVO, is a Canadian record label founded by Drake in 2012.

On Tuesday, police opened an investigation into a shooting outside Drake's Toronto mansion around 2 a.m., in which one of the rapper's security guards was injured and hospitalized. Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the guard “was shot from a vehicle which then fled the scene.” Law enforcement declined to say whether the current dispute was related to the crime, but admitted they were aware of the ongoing dispute.

Keep reading: These Money Saving Tips Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals

-Weston Blasi

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-24 1344ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.