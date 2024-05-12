Who is Percy Hynes White and why isn't he in Wednesday 2? The actor who plays Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix series will not return for its second season due to sexual misconduct allegations that he denies

Jamie McShane and Naomi J. Ogawa, who played the characters of Donovan Galpin and Yoko Tanaka respectively, will also not be reprising their roles, according to the source.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe Wednesday. Photo: Netflix

Hynes White, however, continues to show his support for the production, sharing an image of the new cast members on Instagram to his Stories after announcing his absence from the second season. He captioned the post, I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season two. Lots of love.

So who is he exactly? Here's what we know:

Where is Percy Hynes White from?

According to his IMDB profile, Hynes White is from St. Johns, Newfoundland in Canada.

Is Percy Hynes White a nepo baby?

Percy Hynes White's father is also Hollywood actor Joel Thomas Hynes. Photo: @percy/Instagram

Hynes White comes from a family with acting roots. In fact, both of his parents are actors. The 22-year-old father, Joel Thomas Hynes, has starred in more than 50 films and TV shows, including Black orphan And Little dogwhile her mother, Sherry White, is a producer and writer, according to their IMDB pages.

What else has Percy Hynes White been involved in?

Percy Hynes White was dropped from Netflix's final season on Wednesday. Photo: @percy/Instagram

Hynes White has been acting since he was a child. He has previously starred in over 37 productions, also according to IMDB, with acting credits in films and TV shows such as The gifted, Between And Summer Age.

He loves his job

Percy Hynes White said he hopes to be an actor for a long, long time. Photo: @percy/Instagram

It's clear that Hynes White has a real passion for theater.

In a 2022 interview with the Toronto Star, he said, “I think I'm going to do it.” [acting] for a long, long time, whether it's independent films that no one watches or that sort of thing, before adding: “I'm just happy to do it, whatever the environment.” That's what I'm here for, is to pretend, you know?

Hynes White also got candid when speaking with Icon Magazine, where he was featured on the cover last October. What I do is immerse myself in the situation that presents me. From there, I act and speak as I really would if I were this character, or if I was actually experiencing this situation. I think that's why I seem natural in my acting. “It’s because at the end of the day, it’s me,” he shared.

Is Percy Hynes White dating anyone?

Percy Hynes White with his Pretty Hard Cases co-star Katie Douglas. Photo: @percy/Instagram

According to CapitalFM, it appears Hynes White isn't dating anyone at the moment, although he might be seeing someone privately.

Elle magazine previously reported that he was last linked to one of his former co-stars Quite difficult casesKatie Douglas.

What are the allegations made against Percy Hynes White and what was his response?

Percy Hynes White has refuted sexual assault allegations on his Instagram. Photo: @percy/Instagram

Last January, an The user added that he allegedly assaulted other women.

In June 2023, Hynes White responded to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. Earlier this year, someone I've never met started a misinformation campaign about me online. Because of this, my family was doxxed and my friends received death threats, he wrote in an Instagram story at the time, per Variety.

Underage photos of me were used and examples of me acting in character were portrayed as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight were ignored. She gave me permission to include it in this post. He went on to add that the rumors are false and are the kind of baseless and damaging claims that can create distrust in victims.