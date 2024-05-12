Jimmi Simpson 'had no desire' to be an actor until this moment





As Mary Lightly in Psych and Gavin Orsay in Card castle, Jimmy Simpson has shown that he's the kind of movie thief who steals every scene he's in. He throws himself into any performance, from the disjointed hilarity of It's always sunny in Philadelphia simmering and bitter (Unresolved). He is perhaps best known in the science fiction genre, starring in major franchises like Star Wars (with The bad batch), Star Trek (with Prodigy), and DC (as the voice of Green Arrow in the animated universe). But he also won acclaim for his performances in the sci-fi series Westworld, Black Mirror, The Twilight ZoneAnd The man who fell to Earth. Now he's shining in a new sci-fi show on Apple TV+, Black matter.

Simpson plays several roles in Black matter, a series about alternate realities, where every choice we make splits into a parallel world where we choose something else. The quantum metaphysics of Black matter made us curious if there was ever a significant decision or moment that completely changed Simpson's life. “I’m definitely a go-with-the-flow kind of guy,” Simpson responded. “All the things that have happened to me in my life, most of the time, have happened to me because I am open to change and profound change. I am lucky to have this quality, because change is inevitable. Not everyone is ready for that.” However, one moment occurred to me: “I had never met an artist growing up. You know, rural New Jersey, not a lot of money. I had never met anyone who made a living from art. So the idea And becoming an actor wasn't even an idea.

I went and got my English degree from the only college I could afford and delivered pizza.

to pay for my books and I took a theater class halfway through my university studies,

honestly, so I can ignore it

because it was a master class.”

“And my decision was to sign up for the class halfway through the semester, and my professor, Karen Anselm, told me she would take it, and I did. you have to pass the final to avoid failing. And the finale was a performance,” Simpson continued in our interview. “So I did my first scene and Karen Anselm asked me, 'Would you like to become a theater student?'And I said, 'Yeah, let me add that major.'” He added: And it wasn't something I planned to do. I had no desire to have any fame or any of those trappings. But if I hadn't done that, if I had been an English teacher, I really believe I would have told stories on stage.

The major change that brought Jimmi Simpson to our screens “I was more attracted to community theater, but never as a means of financing my life” Simpson continued. “So, I don't know how different it would have been, but that was kind of the major change. That's why I'm here, why I'm helping to tell this story, is because one woman had an idea and brought it to me., and I was open to it. And I said, “Sure.” »

Since that moment, Simpson's life has completely changed direction and he is now a busy actor with Emmy, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild nominations. You can see him playing several characters in the new series Black matterand it concludes the epic animated trilogy, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, with its third part to come. He will be in the next comedy Home delivery, also starring Sheila Carrasco, Rainn Wilson, Joe Pantoliano, Peter MacNicol, Donald Faison and other familiar faces. He also stars alongside Natalie Dormer in the upcoming drama. Audrey's children. Dark Matter premiered on May 8, 2024, with the first two episodes on Apple TV+, followed by a new episode weekly until June 26, 2024. You can watch it via the link below and check out our interviews with the series' other stars, Jennifer Connelly, Joel Edgerton and Alice Braga, as well as creators and producers Blake Crouch and Matt Tolmach.

Watch Dark Matter

