Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan to Kriti Sanon in Mili, Must Watch Bollywood Movies on Mother's Day | Bollywood





Mother's Day is here, and it's definitely the best time to take a look at the variety of roles in Bollywood in recent years that showcase the undying love that mothers harbor towards their children. These characters have remained indelible in the memories of moviegoers, thanks to the powerful performances of these actors. (Also Read: Richa Chadha reveals she did 99 retakes for a dance sequence in Heeramandi: My worst day was my best day) Kareena Kapoor as Jaane Jaan (left), Kriti Sanon as Mimi (right). Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan Kareena Kapoor stars as Maya DSouza in Jaane Jaan, a mother willing to do anything to ensure her daughter's safety and well-being in this Netflix feature. Maya is shrouded in mystery at the beginning of the film and slowly becomes aware of her situation as the viewer realizes the trauma and pain she endured to give her child another chance at life. Kareena was captivating in the role and had us rooting for Maya until the very end. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Kriti Sanon in Mimi In Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays the titular rural girl who reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate mother for an American couple. But things don't go as planned and Mimi must decide if she wants to keep the child for herself. Mimi begins to feel ownership over the unborn child and cares for the life that is slowly taking shape in her body. Kriti's beautiful and nuanced work won her the National Award for Best Actress. Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Shabana Azmi played the headstrong Jamini, the matriarch of the Bengali house, where Ranveer's Rocky comes to stay on a mission to see how he gets along with them. In a crucial scene, when Chandon Chatterjee (Tota Roychoudhury) is ridiculed for his kathak dancing, he reveals how his mother, Jamini, never said no to his passion for dancing. She supported his talent and always pushed him to do his best. Jamini is not only a caring mother, but she can also be fierce and pragmatic when it comes to understanding the needs of her children. Shabana plays the character with extraordinary grace. Deepika Padukone in Jawan Deepika Padukone tore an entire nation apart with her brief but extremely impactful turn in Atlee's Jawan. No one expected Deepika to steal the film in her special appearance as Shah Rukh Khan., aka Azad's imprisoned mother Aishwarya. She knows that she has little time with her son, so she instills all care, values ​​​​and love in him from an early age. This love culminates in the song Aaraari Raaro, where her bond with Azad shares a beautiful parallel between Jawan's story and the life of Lord Krishna. Deepti Naval in Goldfish In Goldfish, Deepti Naval delivers a compassionate performance as a woman suffering from dementia. But it's the word she won't like. Suffer. Sadhana Tripathi won't give in even when her situation worsens, which means her relationship with her daughter Anamika Fields (Kalki Koechlin) goes through many difficult times. Trauma, resentment, anger and everything unsaid that has been repressed for years finds its release in this gently moving film about the complex relationship shared between mothers and daughters.

