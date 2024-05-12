Mother's Day 2024: 10 Iconic Bollywood Dialogues That Celebrate Motherhood





Mother's Day 2024: Hindi cinema has showcased mothers in all their forms, delivering whistle-worthy dialogues.

Bollywood mothers are more than just supporting actresses. They have been the guiding angels of films for decades, and the mother-son relationship is a constant source of powerful emotions and iconic dialogues in countless Bollywood films. The bond between mother and child resonates with audiences across cultures and generations, and the Indian film industry is benefiting from it. READ ALSO : Mother's Day 2024: history, meaning and why is it celebrated on different dates? From the single and sole breadwinner to the naive and mean mother-in-law, Hindi cinema has presented mothers in all forms, delivering hiss-worthy dialogues. Although there has been an evolution in the image of mothers in cinema over the years, some dialogues from Bollywood Maa are used till date by moviegoers. So, without further ado, let's revisit the 10 most iconic Maa dialogues of Bollywood this Mother's Day that remain engraved in our memories: I have a mother (wall)Remember this classic dialogue that marked a milestone for Bollywood Mothers? This legendary dialogue from the late Yash Chopras director Deewar is considered one of the most famous Maa dialogues and is still fresh in everyone's minds even today. It starred Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as the leads. God is present everywhere, that is why He created us as Mother (Mom).Grab your tissues, because this dialogue is surely one that will make you emotional every time you hear it. Taken from the movie Mom, this dialogue touches the hearts of the viewers in a different way. It depicts mothers as guardians, protectors and the best after God, who provides us with a sense of security, care and comfort. The one who doesn't have a mother, the one who doesn't have everything, the one who doesn't have a mother, the one who doesn't have everything (If someone asks me from the heart)This one must surely be in the list of amazing dialogues in Bollywood. This emotional line from the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe highlights the irreplaceable role of mother in life. It seems that it is painful for Admi Maa Maa to scream (Airlift)This dialogue by Akshay Kumars Airlift highlights the irreplaceable place of a mother that we all have, especially in times of distress or pain. The dialogue resonates with everyone, because people naturally and instinctively call their mothers when they are hurt or experiencing a difficult situation. By hurting his mother's heart, no one is happy today (Devdas)Another dialogue that is close to our hearts is that of Shahrukh Khan starrer Devdas. It teaches the importance of treating mothers with kindness and respect, emphasizing the emotion that a person cannot be happy if they hurt their mother, whether intentionally or not. When a girl becomes young, her mother does not want to live with her (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)This heartwarming dialogue of Farida Jalal in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is every mother-daughter's true story! It highlights the evolving but strong bond between mother and daughter that is beyond explanation. What tastes good in my mother's food, where else is it (Hum Saath Saath Hain)That’s pretty relevant, right? This line, both light and sincere, highlights the comfort and love associated with mothers' food. Ammi Jaan said it doesn't matter what happens (Raees)We couldn't agree more! This famous dialogue, Ammi Jaan Kehti Thi Koi Dhanda Chota Nahi Hota, Aur Dhande Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota from Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees, shows that mothers are our first teachers. They offer valuable information and make us good humans who can help children overcome difficult situations. When the mother's heart begins to move, a crack opens in the sky (Karan Arjun)This dialogue from Bollywood classic Karan Arjun highlights the immense power and influence of a mother's love and emotions. Starring Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the film stands as a timeless masterpiece and its powerful dialogues live in our heads for free. What harm have you done to me for this day (Golmaal)It is a family dialogue spoken in every house by Indian mothers while scolding their children. This dialogue from the 90s film Golmaal is famous even today and is also used in many films. I wish all mothers a very happy Mother's Day! Vinod Essay Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and creating SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Niban …Learn more

