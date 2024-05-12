The Heritage Gardens Rhododendron Festival is a legacy of Charles O. Dexter

In the late 1920s, a retired textile manufacturer Charles Owen Dexter bought an estate on Cape Cod after his doctor advised him to enjoy his years after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

He decided to live the life of a gentleman farmer and ended up creating more than 200,000 varieties of rhododendrons. Described as “considered one of the most beautiful rhododendrons for landscaping in a 1946 New York Times article, the hybrids bloom annually from early May to mid-June in gardens in what is now THE Heritage museums and gardens in a sandwich.

Every year, Heritage celebrates the spectacle of colors and scents filling the fresh spring air of Rhododendron Festivalan 11-day event (May 17-27) showcasing the magnificent flowers.

It's a magical experience that's hard to replicate elsewhere, said Heather Mead, chief of programming for Heritage Museums and Gardens. Every year is a little different and it's like the start of spring.

The Rhododendron Festival returns to Sandwich from May 17 to 27 this year

Throughout the festival, visitors can admire Dexter and JC Cowles' 160 rhododendrons, named after the Dexter estate superintendent who hybridized the plants in the 1960s. There are also thousands of nameless varieties in full bloom as walking tours lead guests through the gardens.

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.

Each day, guests are invited to pick up the self-guided tour map and wander the gardens on their own or join guided tours that depart at 11 a.m. from the Dexter Display Garden.

On guided tours, educators lead guests on a 30-minute walk around the garden, showcasing some of the most famous Dexter rhododendrons. Some strains to watch out for, according to Mead, are Dexter's most famous, the Scintillationand one of his personal favorites, Dexters Orange and Spice.

There's a lot of variety and I think that's one of the reasons people come to Heritage, Mead said. …Being able to see them all together is something that makes it really special.

The art cart for painters is new this year

Additionally, guests are invited to paint their own watercolors on the art cart, a new addition to the festival. As part of their current New England Impressionist exhibition, guests will receive an Altoid watercolor box equipped with paints, a small brush and a reservoir of water and paper to create their own impressionist paintings of their surroundings .

What I love about using watercolor and painting in an impressionist style is that you don't have to have a lot of experience creating art to be able to capture a beautiful impression, Mead said. So I think visitors will leave with something they are proud to have made.

Museum educators will also give you tips and tricks for caring for your own rhododendrons at certain times of the day. The museum also has an entire web page dedicated to caring for spring's favorite flowers. website.

Rhododendron is a plant that really loves Cape Cod, Mead said.

For a full schedule of festival events, visit www.heritagemuseumsandgardens.org/. Admission to the festival is included with museum admission ($22 for adults, $12 for children 3-17, free for children 2 and under.) Tickets can be purchased online or in person. The Heritage Museums and Gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 67 Grove St. in Sandwich.

Frankie Rowley covers entertainment and things to do. Contact her at[email protected].

Thank you to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, consider supporting quality local journalism with a subscription to the Cape Cod Times.Here are our subscription plans.