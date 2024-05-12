We gave Bollywood heroes co-stars their own age





Imagine a freshman flirting with a fourth-year girl. Scary? But that's about the age gap we face when we talk about Bollywood's most exalted romance: of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, whose last coupling was in Rohit Shettys. Diwale. The age difference between the two actors is nine years. Shah Rukh turned 50 this year while Kajol is 41. And that's not even the worst example of the huge age gap between male and female leads in Bollywood films. We sampled 2015 film releases starring India's leading male actors, and provided them with female co-stars in their age group. Forgive the bad Photoshopping. Kangana would have wanted the abyss I love New York stalled at a time when his career was at its highest with successful films like Queen And Tanu marries Manu 2. His co-star Sunny Deol is 30 years older than him. So we cast Sunny alongside someone her age: Neetu Singh, mother of Ranbir Kapoor and Bollywood heartthrob of the 1970s and 1980s. There is a gap of 15 years between Bajrangi Bhaijaan lovebirds, Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan. Fixed. And the most surprising thing is that Padmini has been missing from the scene for a longer time than Kareena. Salman's second film this year was with colleague Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor. There is an age gap of twenty years between the two protagonists of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. To solve this problem, we found another 50-year-old star for Salman. Hello Kimi. You are lovely. In real life, Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor, 10 years his junior. In real life too, he romances nubile beauties. His latest film Phanton was with the not-so-nubile Katrina Kaif, 13 years his junior. We lowered the creep quotient by finding a great partner for Saif: Manisha Koirala, also his co-star in Raw clothing. The age gap continues to reach proportions comparable to those of the Grand Canyon with Singh is Bliing. Fortunately, this one was easy to repair. Interestingly, Shriya's career in Bollywood was virtually over before Drishyam. After all, she is on the wrong side of 30, a sin for Bollywood women. Nonetheless, we offer Ajay a co-star his age, 1990s hottie Shilpa Shirodkar. Not scary. Well, that brings back some memories.

