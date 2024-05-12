Switzerland wins Eurovision after politically charged song contest overshadowed by Israeli controversy









Switzerland's Nemo has won a chaotic and politically tense Eurovision song contest, triumphing in a contest in Sweden that was overshadowed by controversy and boos over Israel's presence. This typically jovial event, one of the most watched on the global cultural calendar, has descended into turmoil in recent days, as organizers tried, unsuccessfully, to contain anger directed at the Israeli delegation. But Nemo, a favorite throughout, won over the crowds with a stunning rendition of The Code, a groundbreaking anthem about their journey to accepting their non-binary identity. I hope this competition can keep its promises and continue to defend peace and dignity for every person, Nemo said after accepting the trophy. Their victory, the first ever for a non-binary person at Eurovision, was Switzerland's first triumph since Celine Dion won in 1988. Malmö hosted the competition on the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision breakthrough, but the event quickly found itself in the uncomfortable political spotlight, and tension reached a fever pitch within hours preceding the final. Protesters said the event was a pure demonstration of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since it was waged following attacks by militant groups against Israel on October 7. But the organizers, the EBU (European Broadcasting Union), strongly defended Israel's presence and insisted on the apolitical nature of the competition, a line which has become increasingly untenable as artists, Broadcasters and fans clashed over the presence of Israeli singer Eden Golan. Golan was booed by some members of the crowd during her performance, while a few turned their backs or left the arena, but more spectators cheered the Israeli performance. And outside the arena, police surrounded a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters, keeping them away from the crowds arriving for the event as they chanted Free Palestine, Free Palestine! and Boycott Eurovision. But the EBU will be relieved that the latest event, one of the most tense in Eurovision history, went off without incident. Nemo told CNN before the final that Eurovision was even bigger and crazier than I expected. There is so much depth to Eurovision that I didn't know about before. If I win, I will organize a big party at the lake in my hometown, Biel, they told CNN. One competitor was disqualified just hours before the event, Dutchman Joost Klein, who was kicked out of the final after a backstage incident. The EBU provided few details about the incident, but furious fans made their anger at the decision clear during the final by booing EBU representatives when they appeared on screen. Irishman Bambie Thug told CNN on the eve of the event that it was a bad decision not to exclude Israel, as Russia did two years ago. The headline event on Saturday evening included celebrations of ABBA and other Swedish music stars, as well as performances from 26 finalists spanning all genres, languages ​​and styles. Next year's event will take place in Switzerland, following Nemos' victory. The date and city hosting the competition will be announced in the coming months.

