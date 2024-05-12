Full list of AMVCA 2024 winners: Kehinde Bankole and Wale Ojo win best actress and best actor





Where did this photo come from? X/RichardMofeDamijo,FunkeAkindele,AdedimejiLateef,JokeSilva,TiminiEgbuson,KehindeBankole What do we call this photo, Some of the actors and actresses nominated for AMVCA 2024 May 11, 2024 New information 6 hours that we do not spend Na ogbonge Kehinde Bankole and Wale Ojo bin win the 2024 AMVCA Awards for Best Actress and Best Actor this year. The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) is the premier film and acting awards event for Africa. The 2024 edition of AMVCA held on Saturday was the 10th edition and was attended by many celebrities from the entertainment industry. The AMVCA is like Nigeria's Oscar and the award has several categories in which actors and films, including outstanding crew members, are nominated. Full list of 2024 nominees and winners Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)

Richard Mofe Damiji (RMD) National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – ​​Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) WINNER

Hello Neighbor – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina dokko and Jemima Osunde

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) WINNER

Occupation (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto – The best of Nana Akoto Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) WINNER

Next icon (Warrior War: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (That's Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Fathia Williams (The Warrior)

The Black Book of the Dead

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) WINNER

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madame Koi Koi) Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) WINNER

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Presage)

Gédéon Okeke (Today)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun the Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos) Segilola Ogidan (On the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Presage)

Omowunmi Dada (The Secret of the Crown)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madame Koi Koi)

Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) WINNER

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah) Mami Wata (Llis Soares)

Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

On Deck (KC Obiajulu) WINNER

Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

Omen (Joachim Philippe) Chuka Ejorh and Onyekachi Banjo (on deck)

Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

Alex Kamau and Victor Obok (Volume)

Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere – Earth)

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) WINNER

Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata) Ava Momoh (On Deck)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Gray Jones Ossai x2 (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) WINNER

Samy Bardet – The best of Samy Bardet Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

On Deck (Abisola Omolade) WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Temple Chima)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Demola Adeyemi (On the Bridge)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) WINNER

Bunmi Demila Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life) Francesca Otaigbe (On the bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun the Warrior)

A Tribe Called Judah – A Tribe Called Judah

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Gold (Season 2)

Visa on arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume – Mona Ombogo WINNER

Aniedo Masquerades

King of the slums

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

On the Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) WINNER

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life) WINNER

Johnscott Enah (Half Sky)

CJ Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (On the Bridge) Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

WINNER Breath of Life

On the bridge

Blood vessel

A tribe called Judah

The black book

Mother Moon

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong)

Lobola, the true price of a bride? WINNER

Empalikino (Sorry)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing hope Volume

Gold (Season 2)

King of the slums

Its WINNER

Chronicles Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife in Lasgidi

The Real Housewives of Lagos (season 2)

Gh Queens (Season 2) WINNER

Mutale Mwanza – Best of Mutale Mwanza (Season 1) Best Indigenous Language (East Africa) Where the river divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong) WINNER

Pants

I love you

Protocol

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa) Service to the heart

Uncle Limbani

WINNER of the dangerous game Best Talent Factory film multiple choice Cultivated

His dark past WINNER

Somewhere in Kole

Full-time husband

The 11th commandment

Queen

Best M-Net Original Script Slum King WINNER

Half open window

Relief

The passenger

Magic Room Best Unscripted M-Net Original What will people say

The Irabors forever

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Brides) WINNER

Hanging out with my family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2) Best M-Net Indigenous Original The passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Pain Mother WINNER

Transfusion of love (blood oath) Reply to Taburo

Broken Mask Winner

Eighteenth year

The man and the masquerades

A place called forward What happened for AMVCA 2024 The 10th edition of the AMVCA will take place on Saturday May 11 since voting for the categories has been ending since April. This edition began with a red carpet where celebrities showed off their dresses and spiced up. The event will be broadcast from 4:00 p.m. WAT (5:00 p.m. CAT) to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and will be launched with a red carpet. At 7 p.m., they moved on to the main event where they began revealing the winners for each category. Ogbonge IK Osakioduwa will host the AMVCA for the tenth time since 2013. I am a TV presenter and host who has an enchanting voice and on Saturday I am hosting and celebrating ten years of shining the spotlight on African talents who are a must for the industry. For the 2023 edition of AMVCA, Sir Uti, Toke Makinwa, Sika Osei and VJ Adams were among the celebrities and red carpet guests as hosts. Interestingly, the organizers announced the return of Ogbonge social celebrities Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu and Adams Ibrahim aka VJ Adams as red carpet hosts for the 10th edition of the AMVCA. Three of them entertain guests, nominees and celebrities on the red carpet. Entrants who generate interest in this award must attend the red carpet. There are 26 categories to be awarded at this year's AMVCA. At the start of the show, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu delivered his speech in which he praised the organizers for supporting the award for ten years. Lagos has been the host state for years and Governor Sanwo-Olu said he is planning many projects that will help the entertainment industry. As Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded his speech, it was with gifts that he left on camera. Another highlight of the evening was the dance performance where host IK called actors to follow him dancing on stage. Kunle Remi, Olumide Oworu and Tobi Bakre are among the actors who take to the stage to dance, but you can have confidence in saying that dia dance no go pepper body. Past winners and nominations Where did this photo come from? Magic of Africa Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor award for the film Brotherhood while Osas Ighodaro won the Best Actress award for the film Man of God. Kunle Afolayan – won Best Film with Im Feel Anikulapo. The films with the biggest nominations for AMVCA 2023 were Anikulapo with 16 categories, while Brotherhood and Shanty Town entered 11 categories each. Kunle Afolayan Anikulapo, Femi Adebayo's King of Thieves, Jade Osiberu Brother and Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street made the Best Overall Film list alongside three oda films. For the 2022 edition of the AMVCA, Ogbonge actor Stan Nze won the Best Drama Actor category while actress Osas Ighodaro won the Best Drama Actress. Oda winners in the drama category include Timini Egbuson and Toyin Abraham. Ramsey Nouah won, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, seven awards for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. It was the first time that Ramsey Nouah, who went on to win the Best Director award for his work that year, had directed a film. The Di film also won Best Sound Editor, Best Cinematographer, Best Original Score, Best Screenwriters, Best West African Film and Best Overall Film. Where did this photo come from? X/DstNigeria What do we call this photo, Neo and Venita win best dressed men and women awards

