Mega actors take center stage on last day of campaigning in Andhra Pradesh

Actors from the megastar family took center stage last Saturday, the last day of the election campaign. Actor Allu Arjun's visit to his friend and YSRCP MP S. Ravichandra Kishore Reddy's residence in Nandayala to wish him success in the elections at a very crucial time created a stir. #AlluArjunatNandyala started trending on social media, where thousands of tweets, posts and memes were shared. While some people praised Allu Arjun as a man of his word and his value in friendship for visiting his close friends' house despite knowing the consequences, some wondered why the actor just let came across a post on social media wishing JSP President K. Pawan Kalyan but did not do so. participate in any campaign. Some YSRCP supporters started claiming that Allu Arjun had shown support for YSRCP in the upcoming elections. However, it was a setback for the YSRCP supporters when Mr. Arjun openly informed the media that he, along with his family, had come to wish the MP candidate, irrespective of his political affiliation, whom he has known for a long time . a very long time, even before entering politics. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was also campaigning in Nandyala, alleged that the YSRCP leaders were playing cheap politics by stating that Allu Arjun was supporting the ruling party. He said that Mr. Arjun had come only to express his wishes to one of his friends. Meanwhile, actor K. Ram Charan, along with star producer Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun's father, had arrived in Pithapuram. They offered prayers at a local temple and then met Mr. Kalyan. Although no roadshow or public meeting was held with the actor, his photos holding a red scarf went viral on social media.

