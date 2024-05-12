Entertainment
“Batibot” voice actor behind Manang Bola dies at 60
Voice actor Priscila Nalundasan, who brought to life Manang Bola, one of the beloved characters in the 1980s children's series “Batibot,” has died, family and friends have confirmed. She was 60 years old.
Priscila's passing was first made public by her son Jaymar in a tribute post on his Facebook page on Friday, May 10.
“We have never been ashamed of how much we love our parents. Everything we have done for them will not be enough. The only regret is for those who have not yet done it,” he said, alongside from a YouTube video he dedicated to his mother on the occasion of her 60th birthday in November.
“I just want to spread love in the midst of extreme sadness. Thank you so much to everyone who loves our parents too,” he added.
Jaymar did not immediately release more details about Priscila's death, but he said in another post that the late voice actor suffered from diabetes.
Among those who remember Priscila is veteran actor Bodjie Pascua, who played Kuya Bodjie in “Batibot.”
“Heartbroken to learn that Priscilla Rose Nalundasan, our dearest Manang Bola, passed away this morning,” he said on Facebook on Friday, sharing photos of them with their friends.
“I love you, dear friend. Sobra kitang mami-miss Rose,” he addressed Priscila. “Rest in peace.”
Priscila's latest television appearances include her appearance on the game show GMA. “Family Quarrel” with his team “Batibot” last February.
“Batibot,” inspired by the American educational show “Sesame Street,” first aired in the early 1980s and ran until the late 1990s.
