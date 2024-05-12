Bollywood star admits to rehearsing sex scene 7 times









Jakarta – Indian actress Kubbra Sait recalls one of the most exhausting moments of her entertainment career. This happened when he participated in Netflix's first series in India, namely Sacred Games. – Indian actress Kubbra Sait recalls one of the most exhausting moments of her entertainment career. This happened when he participated in Netflix's first series in India, namely Sacred Games. In the series released in 2018, she plays Kukoo, a trans woman who is in a relationship with a gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who is the main character. Both of them were also scheduled to perform a sex scene in one of the episodes. This scene was quite difficult to experience because Nawazuddin turned out to be very embarrassed and had difficulty performing it. Even in her interview with Times of India, the actress explained that she had to rehearse the sex scene up to 7 times. Kubbra Sait also admitted that he doesn't remember how many hours they spent on that stage. One thing he remembers is when the director said to cut for the last time and he immediately sat on his knees on the floor and cried and was hugged by Nawazuddin. The 39-year-old actress also described the moment that happened before the sex scene. “I remember kissing him on the cheek and saying, ‘Let’s do a sex scene.’ It’s my job and I have to make the atmosphere (comfortable),” he said. Despite this, he really praised his co-star. Kubbra Sait said that Nawazuddin was a very kind and shy man. “I love him. He's a really amazing actor. He's also very shy and we have to do these crazy scenes together. He's the shyest human being I've ever known,” Kubbra said. And it turns out they did the sex scene on the first day of filming. After this incident, director Anurag Kashyap apologized to her for making her cry. In this series, the appearance of Kubbra Sait is quite the highlight. He even dared to appear naked on camera in one of the other scenes. This performance also earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Gold Awards 2019. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has won several Best Actor trophies at several events such as the Bollywood Life Awards and the series itself was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Watch the video “Kareena Kapoor speaks out about #boycottBollywood on social media“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(is/mau)

