This flop film starred Star Kid, which marked the South actress' Bollywood debut, made for Rs 120 crore, earned barely…





Helmed by Hrithik Roshan, Mohenjo Daro was based on the Indus Valley Civilization. This marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was a major failure as it earned Rs 58 crore nett in India against its huge budget of Rs 120 crore.

Hrithik Roshan is one of the few star kids who achieved superstar status in Bollywood after delivering phenomenal performances and box office successes in films like War, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But the actor also had several failures during his career, including the period drama Mohenjo Daro. After giving the commercially and critically acclaimed film Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, Hrithik reunited with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the 2008 film Mohenjo Daro. The action-adventure drama was one of the most awaited since its announcement, as it was the first big-budget Bollywood production based on the Indus Valley Civilization. But when the film was released on August 12, 2016, it turned out to be a major failure. Made at Rs 120 crore, Mohenjo Daro couldn't even earn half of its budget in India. The film earned Rs 58.23 crore nett in India and grossed Rs 108 crore worldwide (according to entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Mohenjo Daro's clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom also had an impact on its box office performance. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the crime thriller earned Rs 127 crore nett in India and Rs 216 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 50 crore. Rustom turned out to be the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2016. The Hrithik Roshan starrer marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde, who had previously impressed audiences in her Tamil and Telugu films. After the failure of Mohenjo Daro, Pooja had to wait for another three years until her next Hindi film Housefull 4, which was a big success. But Pooja's last two Bollywood releases, Cirkus and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, were also massive failures. READ | Ranbir Kapoor dismissed these three films, one became a cult classic, two earned over Rs 150 crore, all three starred… THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

