Mother's Day 2024: Show Mom How Much You Care With These Bollywood Songs!





Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. (Image: Shutterstock) One of the most touching ways to express gratitude towards your mother is through music and Bollywood has a plethora of soulful songs that perfectly capture the essence of a mother's love, sacrifice and unwavering support.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. It is a special occasion to honor and appreciate our mothers who have played a central role in our lives. One of the most touching ways to express gratitude towards your mother is through music and Bollywood has a plethora of soulful songs that perfectly capture the essence of a mother's love, sacrifice and unwavering support. READ ALSO : Happy Mother’s Day 2024: Perfect Wishes, Quotes, Images and More to Make Mom Smile! This Mother's Day, we have put together a list of Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your mother and celebrate her unconditional love and endless devotion. How kind you are (King and Poor)It’s an idea that immediately comes to mind for many of us. The song is from the film Raja Aur Runk, and Lata Mangeshkar delivered a riveting and emotionally charged rendition in 1968. Since then, the song's fan base has continued to grow. Meri Maa (Taare Zameen Par)Written by Niren Bhatt and Parth Bharat Thakkar, the song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. It depicts the emotions and desires of a young boy towards his mother. It captures the feelings of a boy forced to stay in a home away from his mother. The poignant depiction of the mother-son relationship in this song often brings listeners to tears. Luka Chuppi (Color of Spring)Prasoon Joshi wrote the song for the film Rang de Basanti. This heartfelt song depicts a mother mourning the loss of her son, who heroically sacrificed his life in a plane crash to save others. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, the song beautifully captures the raw emotions of a mother's pain and longing. Chunar (ABCD2)Arijit Singh's soulful rendition of this track beautifully encapsulates the depth of a mother's love and sacrifice. In the video, Varun Dhawan dances while reminiscing about his mother, who has been a constant source of support and love throughout his life.2 Mother's son (friends)This playful song showcases a mother's pride in her children with a delicious touch of humor. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Kiron Kher, it brings smiles with its joyful portrayal of a mother's affection. Janam Janam (Hero appeared in the poster)This song tells the story of a son dealing with his mother's discontent. Written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Atif Aslam, it is a touching tribute to all mothers. Meri Pyaari Ammi (Secret Superstar)This song with heartfelt lyrics depicts the deep bond shared between a mother and her daughter. It tells the story of a determined girl who strives to challenge the patriarchy and pursue her dream of becoming a singer, despite her father's opposition. Written by Kausar Munir, this is a must-have song on your Mother's Day playlist. Mom (Dasvidaniya: The Best Goodbye Ever)It is one of the most loved songs dedicated to our beloved mothers. It beautifully encapsulates the deep affection of a son who, at just three months of life, expresses his deep love for his mother. Meri Maa (Yaariyan)In this song, the protagonist expresses his deep love for his mother during a concert. Written by Irshad Kamil and sung by the legendary KK, it beautifully captures the essence of a mother-son relationship. Telephone Maa Ka (Khoobsurat)This hilarious song pays tribute to a mother who worries about her daughter. Sung by Priya Panchal, it features Sonam Kapoor. We wish you a very happy Mother's Day! Vinod Essay Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and creating SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, Niban …Learn more

