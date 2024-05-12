Sarfarosh 25th Anniversary Screening: I'm getting messages on Facebook saying Tum asli Gulfam Hasan ho; The greatest happiness is that the film is very popular in Pakistan Naseeruddin Shah 25: Bollywood News













The 25th anniversary screening ofSarfarosh(1999) was organized by Radio Nasha on May 10 at a multiplex in Mumbai and was attended by the entire team of the film. Before the screening, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi and director John Matthew Matthan took to the stage and talked about interesting anecdotes about the film with RJ Divya Solgama. Sarfarosh 25th Anniversary Screening: I'm getting messages on Facebook saying Tum asli Gulfam Hasan ho; The greatest happiness is that Naseeruddin Shah's film is very popular in Pakistan. Aamir Khan was asked what made him sign a film like this, which was a little different from his other choices in the 90s. Aamir explained, I was moved by the story. In addition, there was an unusual plot. Usually in mainstream cinema you don't see such films. It addresses some important issues, but it does so sensitively. Therefore, I was more than excited. I was sitting in a relaxed manner when I heard the narration. Aamir then revealed that he had doubts about John Matthew Matthan's ability to direct the film. John is an English name and he wanted to make a Hindi film. He was also an advertising filmmaker who made 30-second films. And he was attempting a three-hour film. HindiWhy don't you tell me all this?doubtThat! But 15 minutes into the narration, my pose changed. I became very alert and fell in love with the material. I told John, ScriptThere are a lot of eyes. log in todaySOfilm directlyWhat is this? Youdirectyou will find that no one saw it. And John did a wonderful job. Was doingSarfarosha risk for the superstar? Aamir replied: All my films have been risky. I lovedDangal(2016) and many wondered how I would play the role of a paunchy old man. They said your audience wants to see you as a handsome man. Even withAbove the earth(2007), some had doubts. It's not that I wasn't nervous. With every movie, I get nervous. But I wasn't nervous enough not to do the film. I was nervous but I was excited. Plus, we had a great team of actors. It was a great opportunity to work with Naseer, Sonali, Mukesh ji and everyone. Naseeruddin Shah, who played the villain, drew laughter by saying, “Even today I get messages on Facebook saying that Original tourGulfa Hasanhas! Aamir laughed and remarked: Yoursachcha tha ki diaryconfusehojaatehai. Naseeruddin then remarked: The greatest happiness is thatPakistanin SarfaroshI really like. He turned to Aamir and asked: Did you know? Aamir replied in the negative. Naseeruddin Shah continued: Pakistanis really like the film. Even though I haven't been there for a long time. But before, whenever I visited the country,Sarfaorshhas always been mentioned. I was shocked.I felt like you were going to kill me.(Laughs)! When asked how he came on board, he replied: John told me the story. This was the time when cell phones were just coming into the market. John had a cell phone and it rang every 2 minutes! However, I was very captivated. I knew it would be an important film and an intelligent thriller. I also liked the reveal of my character. And I knew the film would succeed. I was also sure that I would have fun singing in Jagjit Singh's voice (smiles). Also Read: Aamir Khan Reunites With Ghajini Co-Star At Sarfarosh's 25th Anniversary Celebration, Watch More pages: Sarfarosh Box Office Collection

