Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks lead celebrities paying tribute to entertainment journalist Sam Rubin after his sudden death at 64: 'We will miss you'
Entertainment journalist Sam Rubin is being hailed by the celebrities he worked with for decades after his sudden death Friday in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Uncensored host died of a heart attack. He was 64 years old.
Rubin began working at KTLA in 1991 and became a regular on red carpets and the station's morning show, often doing live interviews with stars who stopped by to promote their latest projects.
His last interview was with Jane Seymour, 73, who was promoting the third season of her show Acorn Harry Wilde.
After learning of the journalist's death, Seymour wrote: “It's hard to believe that yesterday I was with [Sam Rubin]. I am deeply saddened by the news of his passing.
Celebrities who worked with entertainment journalist Sam Rubin pay tribute to the late journalist after his sudden death on Friday at the age of 64 (2018 photo)
Rubin's last interview was with 73-year-old Jane Seymour. After learning of the journalist's death, Seymour wrote: “It's hard to believe that yesterday I was with [Sam Rubin]. I am deeply saddened by the news of his passing… “We will miss you Sam”
“He was always kind, happy and always willing to offer help with any project I was a part of,” she explained, adding, “We will miss you Sam.”
Oscar winner Tom Hanks left a simple eulogy on social media.
“Sam Rubin, we will miss you. A good guy, this Sam. Hanx.
Eva Longoria shared a memory of working with the veteran journalist.
“My heart is broken…one of my first red carpet interviews was with Sam,” she said.
“And for 20 years, he raised me and always made me feel like I belonged in this industry.” Rest in power, my friend.
Ryan Reynolds spoke of Rubin's kindness and professionalism.
“Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam. Even in HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an off-the-beaten-path question,” the Deadpool actor said.
Oscar winner Tom Hanks left a simple eulogy on social media. “Sam Rubin, we will miss you. He's a good guy, this Sam. Hanx' (Photographed in Los Angeles in January 2024)
Oscar winner Tom Hanks left a simple eulogy. “Sam Rubin, we will miss you. He's a good guy, this Sam. Hanx.' Reese Witherspoon called him 'A wonderful man who made so many people smile.' Sam, you will always be remembered fondly.
Reese Witherspoon called him “A wonderful man who made so many people smile.” Sam, you will always be remembered fondly.
Lisa Rinna shared a photo from her husband Harry Hamlin's recent interview on KTLA.
“Sam Rubin was an extraordinary man who supported our family so much over the years. A total gentleman and ultimate pro. Harry was just with him at @ktla5news a few days ago. TEAR SAM,'
Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I'm in shock.”
“I don't know who in Los Angeles has been interviewing me longer than Sam,” relayed the unconventional actress. “He was always very witty and seemed to enjoy the fun part of his job. A true icon.
Lisa Rinna shared a photo of Rubin interviewing her husband Harry Hamlin just days before his death. The actress described him as “an extraordinary man, who has been so supportive of our family over the years.” A total gentleman and an ultimate pro
“My heart is broken…one of my first red carpet interviews was with Sam,” Eva Longoria said. “And for 20 years, he raised me and always made me feel like I belonged in this industry.” Rest in Power my friend' (Photo in Doral, FL in April)
Selma Blair remembers: “You were my first on-air interview and one of my last. I feel so lucky to have watched and known you for so many years…Your memory will be a blessing. Another beloved favorite! Thank you for your humanity” (Photo in Los Angeles in April)
Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin said Rubin “always had a lot of wit and seemed to enjoy the fun part of the job.” A true icon
Selma Blair remembers: “You were my first on-air interview and one of my last. I feel so lucky to have watched and known you for so many years.
'Oh Sam! It is a sad time knowing that you are not here on this Earth. Your memory will be a blessing. Another beloved favorite! Thank you for your humanity.
Daphné Zuniga offered her condolences to her family. I love you to his family and loved ones. Sam Rubin always made me happy!
Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and their four children.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13407999/Ryan-Reynolds-Reese-Witherspoon-Tom-Hanks-tribute-Sam-Rubin-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks lead celebrities paying tribute to entertainment journalist Sam Rubin after his sudden death at 64: 'We will miss you'
- Scientists say that sperm whales have their own alphabet BBC News
- Britain's Johnson supports digital tax despite Trump's anger
- Softball wins second CAA championship
- Pet Fashion Designer Anthony Rubio to Host First Pet Gala at AKC Dog Museum
- Video wrongly identifies lookalike as former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Vice presidential candidate Doug Burgum joins Trump at campaign rally in New Jersey
- List Notes | Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes
- Girls' 3A Individual Tennis: D'Evelyn sweeps singles titles
- Maryland men's lacrosse overtakes Princeton in NCAA tournament
- The United States is accustomed to drawing red lines for its adversaries. How does it work for allies? : NPR
- Sarfarosh 25th Anniversary Screening: I'm getting messages on Facebook saying Tum asli Gulfam Hasan ho; The greatest happiness is that the film is very popular in Pakistan Naseeruddin Shah 25: Bollywood News