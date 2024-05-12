Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks lead celebrities paying tribute to entertainment journalist Sam Rubin after his sudden death at 64: 'We will miss you'

Entertainment journalist Sam Rubin is being hailed by the celebrities he worked with for decades after his sudden death Friday in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Uncensored host died of a heart attack. He was 64 years old.

Rubin began working at KTLA in 1991 and became a regular on red carpets and the station's morning show, often doing live interviews with stars who stopped by to promote their latest projects.

His last interview was with Jane Seymour, 73, who was promoting the third season of her show Acorn Harry Wilde.

After learning of the journalist's death, Seymour wrote: “It's hard to believe that yesterday I was with [Sam Rubin]. I am deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

“He was always kind, happy and always willing to offer help with any project I was a part of,” she explained, adding, “We will miss you Sam.”

Oscar winner Tom Hanks left a simple eulogy on social media.

“Sam Rubin, we will miss you. A good guy, this Sam. Hanx.

Eva Longoria shared a memory of working with the veteran journalist.

“My heart is broken…one of my first red carpet interviews was with Sam,” she said.

“And for 20 years, he raised me and always made me feel like I belonged in this industry.” Rest in power, my friend.

Ryan Reynolds spoke of Rubin's kindness and professionalism.

“Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam. Even in HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an off-the-beaten-path question,” the Deadpool actor said.

Reese Witherspoon called him “A wonderful man who made so many people smile.” Sam, you will always be remembered fondly.

Lisa Rinna shared a photo from her husband Harry Hamlin's recent interview on KTLA.

“Sam Rubin was an extraordinary man who supported our family so much over the years. A total gentleman and ultimate pro. Harry was just with him at @ktla5news a few days ago. TEAR SAM,'

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I'm in shock.”

“I don't know who in Los Angeles has been interviewing me longer than Sam,” relayed the unconventional actress. “He was always very witty and seemed to enjoy the fun part of his job. A true icon.

Selma Blair remembers: "You were my first on-air interview and one of my last. I feel so lucky to have watched and known you for so many years…Your memory will be a blessing. Another beloved favorite! Thank you for your humanity"

Selma Blair remembers: “You were my first on-air interview and one of my last. I feel so lucky to have watched and known you for so many years.

'Oh Sam! It is a sad time knowing that you are not here on this Earth. Your memory will be a blessing. Another beloved favorite! Thank you for your humanity.

Daphné Zuniga offered her condolences to her family. I love you to his family and loved ones. Sam Rubin always made me happy!

Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and their four children.