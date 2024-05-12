Bob Dylan fans prepare for the 25th Bob Dylan Night at Patrick's Pub

PROVIDENCE Once a year, true Bob Dylan fans flock to Patricks Pub on Smith Hill to celebrate the legendary songwriter and musician with an evening of live music and memorabilia.

And this year's performance, on May 18, will mark the 25th anniversary of the group's annual pilgrimage to 381 Smith St. to honor the man who rocked the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 by introducing an electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster for be exact.

You never know who will be there. Its brilliant music. Very eclectic, said Jim McGetrick, 76, one of the founders.

How the RI Dylan Festival started

The evening of rock 'n' roll, lyric research and camaraderie has its roots in 1981, when a group of friends, many of them teachers, had the idea of ​​organizing a Bob Dylan party.

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.

“'[Expletive], nothing happens in February. Why don’t we have a Dylan party?’” McGetrick recalled.

McGetrick, his wife and good friend Bobby Marchand organized the occasion. He and Marchand were at the Folk Festival in 1964 as well as a year later when Dylan went electric.

The band met at someone's house and spent the night playing record after record. Then the kids came along, putting a pause on the annual get-together until 1998, when they resumed with the blessing of Patrick Griffin, owner of Patricks Pub.

For me, doing it at the pub was an easy thing to do. I love music. I think this guy was and still is a unique and talented musician, Griffin said. Although Griffin doesn't have a favorite Dylan track, he said the music resonated with him as an Irish immigrant.

Today, the event still aims to closely coincide with Dylan's birthday on May 24. He will be 83 this year.

And then it went live

While early events featured Dylan records, attendees quickly suggested that perhaps people could perform Dylan's music live instead.

What's really fun for us is that it gave us the opportunity to look back at his entire catalog, said Richard Ribb, who has been playing this concert for more than 20 years. You kind of make it your own.

Dylan is known for changing his music by introducing different tempos and tones, said Ribb, who retired from his position as director of the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program at the University of Rhode Island Coastal Institute Island.

That presents a lot of challenges for us, said Ribb, who will play bass with a band that night.

Sometimes the annual event will have a theme for musicians to follow, such as regret.

When they play there, they know the music, said Ribb, who also plays with Biscuit City, a country folk rock band.

Sometimes the performers borrow from Dylan covers, as will be the case this year, when Ribbs' band will draw on a rendition of a song by Dave Brubeck, he said.

He has so many good songs, Ribb said, estimating the entire collection has more than 600 pieces.

The Ribbs group put in nearly eight weeks of practice in preparation for Saturday's show.

“You never know who will be there”

Although the event started with a group of eight to 10 people, it has grown over the years and more than 100 people typically fill the pub, Griffin said.

You never know who will be there, McGetrick said.

The acts which will all be performed for free will feature mandolins, violins and harmonicas, and will range from acoustic to electric performances.

This allows us to arrange the music in different ways, Ribb said. We love how many people come to listen to local music.

Several tables in the back room will display posters from each year, including the free bumper sticker, treat of the evening and photos so regulars can watch themselves age through the years.

There's a lot of creativity involved in these memorabilia displays, McGetrick said.

What is the appeal for musicians and participants?

What draws musicians and spectators to the annual celebration varies.

For McGetrick, this is the role Dylan played in the 1960s, as a voice of social conscience.

Dylan was talking about what was happening at the time, said McGetrick, whose favorite Dylan song is Like a Rolling Stone.

He added: Each of these people has a story with Bob Dylan. People were inspired by him.

Over the years, young people have joined the shows, bringing their audiovisual skills to the performances.

“I see people there that I only see once a year,” said Griffin, who has owned the restaurant/bar since 1991. It’s good, ongoing entertainment. It's a good night at the bar.

Griffin just loves music, as does Ribb for its complexities.

The music is incredible. It made for a really good night, McGetrick said.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on May 18, with cocktails and live music starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 and proceeds will be donated to Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

Guests will receive a bumper sticker with a Dylan quote this year, it's “It's Not Me, Baby,” as well as a favor, a shot glass with “Dylan Night Revival 2024” on a side and “Shot of Love” the name of a song from his gospel scene on the other, while stocks last.

In addition to Ribb, expected artists include Scott Doggett, Bill Jette, John Larson, John Rufo, Rick Couto and Paul and Carleen Sauvageau.