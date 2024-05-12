Gurucharan Singh disappearance case: Police question actor's former TMKOC co-stars, probe into his due payments

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for several weeks now. According to a News18 report, Delhi Police recently visited the sets of the show at Film City, Mumbai. They questioned the actor's former co-stars to try to find out where he was. (Also Read | Missing Gurucharan case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor operated 10 bank accounts) Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on April 22.

Police visit TMKOC sets, question actors

This week, the Delhi Police visited our sets and spoke to the actors who were in contact with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone cooperated well with the police. Furthermore, there were rumors regarding Gurucharan Singh's payments owed by the production house. But police found that the actor's payment had been settled long ago, News18 cited a source as saying.

Police question TMKOC team over Gurucharan's due payment

Neela Films Head of Production Sohil Ramani also said, As part of their investigation, the Delhi Police visited our set. They returned assured that there was no dues from us towards Gurucharan Singh. We continue to pray for his well-being and hope he is found soon.

About missing Gurucharan

Gurucharan Singh, who was reportedly visiting his parents in Delhi, was scheduled to return to Mumbai. His family filed a complaint, informing the police that he had been missing since April 22. South West Delhi DCP Rohit Meena told news agency ANI, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We formed a team to investigate. “This is a problem and our technical team is also working on this matter. We are reviewing the CCTV footage where he is seen walking alone.”

According to this, News18 quoted Delhi police sources as saying, He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to trace him, but this only makes it more difficult to find Gurucharan Singh, as it means the phone is not the actor's. In the CCTV footage, we found that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like he had planned everything and left Delhi.