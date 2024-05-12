Whenever the time is right, I will venture into directing: Actor Adarsh ​​Gourav

Interview / Actor Adarsh ​​Gourav

The first time Adarsh ​​Gourav made an impression was in Ramin Bahrani's 2021 film The White Tiger, a gripping adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker-winning novel. In the character of Balram, an ambitious lower-caste servant in a wealthy family who breaks out of the shackles of servitude, Gourav was unmissable and sharp, especially in a role that was difficult to like and in the shadow of his co-stars Rajkummar. Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It was not his first film, he played the young Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's film. My name is Khan in 2010. We have also seen him a lot over the last three years in the teen series Daze, Guns & Gulaabs Hostel And Kho gaye hum kahan.

Gourav is that actor who doesn’t run the race; he moves at his own pace and does what he wants. He has studied music and theater and hopes to take directing classes. He is currently in Bangkok filming Noah Hawley's Alien series. Here, every day on set is like being in an amusement park, he says during a Zoom call. Everything is so new to me; the Central World building is so incredible that I am fascinated and overwhelmed. I will be playing one of the key characters in season 1. The series will be released next year.

Regular growth: Still from the White Tiger.

Gourav also put his music lessons to good use in his latest composition, his new single Bechaini, an ode to teenage love, in collaboration with OAFF. I like to try different things; it chases away monotony, he says. His Superman of Malegaon is expected to release this year. He also plans to fulfill his dream of working with Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nimisha Sajayan. Excerpts from the interview:

Q\ We haven't seen you in a while. Tell us about Bechaini.

A\ My love for music was passed on to me by both my parents. My paternal grandmother wrote poetry and composed, but it was in a small village. She wasn't famous, but she had the talent. Likewise, my maternal aunts sang and played instruments. I was fortunate to have the right opportunities to do something bigger with my talent in the sense that I could make it commercially viable. I've always been into music; I started learning it when I was five years old. It was with classical Hindustani singing that I started. I trained under Prayag gharana when I was in Jamshedpur. I learned from two different gurus and when I moved to Mumbai, I went to Ajivasan Academy of Music and learned from Padma Wadkar. She saw some potential in me and encouraged me to sing in a few films as a chorus.

Guns and gulabs

In Mumbai, I reached a stage in my life where I was fed up and was looking for something more exciting, relevant and engaging. Then I started venturing into punk rock and metal and sang for a few bands in college. So there was a whole circle with music at 23, and I got back in touch with classical and realized that it was basically the roots not only in terms of music but also in terms of lifestyle. That’s when I started doing riyaz again and I wrote a lot, doodled a lot, and then Bechaini was one of the songs that I wrote. OAFF and I were just sitting and chatting and I was talking about my childhood when I was in love with this girl, and Bechaini's words were the result of this casual conversation. Then we composed it. Everything has to be personal for there to be a connection. I'm sure I'll feel one day in the future that I have to sing what I write. It makes more sense to sing about what you really feel.

Q\ How do you rate yourself as an actor?

A\ I have always been an attentive observer and driven by curiosity. I don't even know why I played for the first seven or eight years. I was on autopilot. I didn't know if I was good at it and if I wanted to do it. I was just going with the flow. And most of my activities were like advertising; I wasn't making films full time. Maybe every now and then I'll get a small role in a movie or series. But I really started enjoying it after training to become an actor in 2016-2017 at the Drama School in Mumbai. I started to question why I was doing what I was doing and what kind of stories interested me and the plays and films I loved. The techniques used to understand the character and transform myself into someone with the voice and body changing… that's when I started to really get into it. Even though I was acting before that, it was then that I became clear about what I was doing and why. I think drama school had a huge impact on my life.

Gourav's new single Bechaini is an ode to teenage love, in collaboration with OAFF

Q\ What’s on your wish list?

A\ I would love to work with Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, Vikramaditya Motwane and Zoya Akhtar, as well as Farhan Akhtar, who is a fantastic storyteller.

Q\ In your opinion, which of your films made your career?

A\ It has to be The White Tiger. This helped me get my name out there to people inside and outside the industry. More importantly, it gave me a lot of confidence in myself and my acting abilities. Actors often experience imposter syndrome and constantly feel like they are bad and untalented and that their choices are wrong. I guess it takes a certain amount of confidence and faith to assert yourself as an actor, and The White Tiger I did this for myself. Also, sometimes when I think about the crazy journey I had, before the film started, whether it was living in the village or working in Saket. It's almost like I'm watching a movie about my own life. It seems so unreal that all of this happened just three years ago.

Q\ Acting, music and what's next, directing?

A\ I didn't plan this trip. I love writing and I feel like whenever the time is right, I will branch out in one direction. I would really like to shift gears and push myself and start talking to people about how I can actually bring the direction to fruition and find producers who could support me. But it will be a journey and it will be a while before it happens.