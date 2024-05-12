Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 11, 2024: Ex-girlfriend Somy Ali Condemns Death Threats Against Salman Khan: No One Deserves What He's Experiencing





May 11, 2024 at 11:17 PM IST Welcome to Hindustan Times live updates platform. Follow the top news, headlines and latest news from the world of entertainment here. Discover the latest developments in Bollywood and Hollywood and follow the big news of the day on May 11, 2024. Latest Entertainment News May 11, 2024: Internet users around the world have launched the digital campaign "Blockout 2024" to remove celebrities from their platforms who do not use their influential platforms (filled with millions of followers) to advocate for 'a ceasefire in the middle of Hamas in progress. Israeli conflict that has given rise to a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis for Palestinians in Gaza. Get the latest updates and breaking news from the world of entertainment. Follow all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more here. May 11, 2024 11:17 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Blockout 2024 Movement Explained: Why Are A-list Celebrities Losing Followers Amid Met Gala Outrage? Here's why people online have banded together to collectively block high-profile celebrities since the 2024 Met Gala. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 10:40 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Ratna Pathak Shah recalls interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah: 'Extremely liberal in all situations' Ratna Pathak often speaks on sensitive issues related to religion and politics. She is married to Naseeruddin Shah. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 10:27 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Heeramandi's Indresh Malik says Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave him this gift as a token of appreciation after his nath scene In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Indresh Malik plays the character of Ustaad Ji. He spoke about how his nath scene impressed the director the most. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 9:38 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sharmin Segal Reveals How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Did a Retake on Seeing a Suit Thread The Heeramandi cast was present in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they revealed how much detail the director went into. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 9:22 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Richa Chadha Reveals She Did 99 Retakes For Dance Sequence In Heeramandi: My Worst Day Was My Best Day Richa Chadha recently recalled filming the most difficult scene in Heeramandi. She plays the character of Lajjwanti in the epic series. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 9:03 p.m. EAST Anime News Live Updates: Demon Slayer Season 4 Premiere to be Simulcast by JioCinema, Check Release Date Info! New Indian anime platform is available The Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere takes a step closer to Indian audiences with the streamer's new animated launch on May 12. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 7:25 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Ratna Pathak Shah Admits She Wasn't A Good Sister To Supriya Pathak: I Was An Emotional Bully Which Is Even Worse Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about being an emotional bully towards her sister Supriya Pathak in a new interview. The actor also opened up about how she deals with comparisons. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 6:28 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan Reveals He Still Has One Regret About His Role in Sarfarosh: Can't Do These Scenes Again? Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Sarfarosh. Check out what Aamir had to say about the role. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 6:19 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: 'Diddy' Requests Dismissal of Jane Doe Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims Statute of Limitations Has Expired Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in December 2023. In it, she claimed that Diddy drugged, gang raped, and sex trafficked her in 2003, when she was 17 years old. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 5:13 p.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: Tovino Thomas fears Vazhakk will affect his career, reveals director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Writer-director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan leveled allegations against Tovino Thomas, saying he was reluctant about the release of their film Vazhakk. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 4:20 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Madame Tussauds London Updates Justin Bieber Wax Statue After Baby Announcement Days after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were becoming parents, Madame Tussauds London has updated the former's wax statue. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 4:09 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala Battled Depression While Filming Heeramandi Affected By Cancer: I Just Told Myself To Get Through This Period Manisha Koirala, who is a cancer survivor, revealed that shooting for Heeramandi took a toll on her health. She faced mood swings induced by post-cancer depression. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 3:06 p.m. EAST Entertainment Other News Live Updates: In Anu, a woman is forced to come to terms with her grief in isolation Pulkit Arora's Anu, now available on MUBI, is a short film about how a middle-aged woman deals with loneliness during the covid-19 pandemic. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 3:02 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor receives notice from Madhya Pradesh HC for using Bible in title of pregnancy memoir An objection has been raised by an advocate over the use of the term 'Bible' in Kareena Kapoor's 2021 book on pregnancy as it hurts religious sentiments. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 2:52 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi: I remember how much you wanted to do this Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together in Bajirao Mastani (2015), Mary Kom (2014) and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013). Read the full story here May 11, 2024 2:47 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kriti Sanon asks why male co-stars are paid 10 times more for no reason: It's not like he's had a hit in years Kriti Sanon recently delivered a hit in Crew, where she starred alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The film earned more 75 crores at the domestic box office. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 1:59 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan mobbed by fans during public appearances. Watch While Ram Charan was crowded with fans during his visit to the Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Pithapuram, Allu Arjun greeted fans during the campaign for the YSRC candidate. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 1:39 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: Zayn Malik's Regretful Confession About One Direction: I Wish I Had… Zayn Malik looks back on his time with One Direction, regrets not enjoying it enough and talks about personal growth after becoming a father. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 1:39 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Aamir Khan to Ashutosh Rana: Actors Who Were Faked During Election Campaigns Ashutosh Rana is the recent victim of a deepfake where he was shown supporting a political party. Previously, many actors had been the subject of fake videos. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 1:20 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir seeks help from Sanya Malhotra after speaking about her matchmaking skills Sanya Malhotra opened up about how she married her friends and even her sister by boasting about her dating skills. Here's what Hania Aamir said. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 12:40 p.m. EAST Anime News Live Updates: Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron': A Critically Acclaimed Masterpiece Now Streaming on HBO Max The film is the second most awarded animated feature film of 2023, behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 11:59 a.m. EAST Live TV News Updates: Sheldon Coopers Reunited: Internet Can't Process Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage Photos From Young Sheldon Premiere and Finale Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory. Ahead of its finale, the internet got a glimpse of the union of Iain Armitage and Jim Parsons' Sheldon Coopers. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 10:50 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Ekta Kapoor expecting second baby? 4 things we know There are conflicting reports on whether producer Ekta Kapoor is expecting her second baby. She conceived her son Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy in 2019. Read the full story here May 11, 2024 10:35 a.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Slams 'Big Five' Brands for Past Denial; “If you say no, it will be no forever” May 11, 2024 10:34 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Srikanth's Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's Film Performs Well, Opens to Over 2 Crores in India Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 1: The film did well in India. Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, among others. Read the full story here

