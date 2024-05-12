Mother's Day 2024: 8 Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood at 40







Embracing motherhood is one of the most important moments in a woman's life. Being a mother requires a lot of selflessness. It’s a pleasure and an honor. Moms love their children unconditionally and shape their personality. Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This special day is dedicated to his unnoticed contribution and sacrifices. This year, it is celebrated on May 12. Interestingly, there has long been a perception that women should become mothers before their 30s. However, several pioneering women challenged these notions by becoming parents in their forties. Today (May 12), on the occasion of Mother's Day 2024, here are 8 leading ladies of Bollywood who became mothers in their 40s and broke stereotypes. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most influential women in Indian cinema and mother of two children: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. At age 40, Bebo welcomed her second child, Jeh, while actively pursuing her career. She was last seen in “Crew.” Preity Zinta Veer-Zaara fame Preity Zinta opted for surrogacy at the age of 46. The actress happily welcomed her two children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Her decision reflects the changing landscape of motherhood, where age is no barrier to the deep fulfillment of a family's education. Amrita Rao After her marriage to RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao celebrated the arrival of her son, Veer, in November 2020. Their journey to parenthood symbolizes the deep bond of love and commitment shared between the partners as they embrace the joys and challenges of raising a child together. Farah Khan: At 43, Farah Khan experienced the unique journey of motherhood with the birth of her triplets. The birth of her triplets, Czar, Anya and Diva Kunder, marked a joyous milestone, highlighting the boundless love and happiness that parenthood brings, regardless of age or circumstances. Neha Dhupia: Becoming a mother at 37, Neha Dhupia then welcomed her baby boy at 41, cherishing every moment of motherhood. She embodies the modern woman who fearlessly balances her professional aspirations with the deep joy of nurturing a family. Shilpa Shetty: Embracing motherhood first at 37 and then through surrogacy, Shilpa Shetty celebrated the expansion of her family. Her decision to expand her family highlights the boundless love and compassion that transcend biological bonds, fostering a nurturing environment where every child is cherished and celebrated. Anita Hassanandani: At 40, Anita Hassanandani embarked on the journey of motherhood with the arrival of her son, Aaravv Reddy. She accepted the transformative role of nurturing and guiding her child through life's countless adventures. Kishwer Merchantt: Welcoming her first child with Suyyash Rai at age 41, Kishwer Merchantt has found immense joy in motherhood. Their journey to parenthood symbolizes the enduring bond of love and companionship, as they navigate the joys and challenges of raising a child together. Dia Mirza: Just before turning 40, Dia Mirza welcomed her son, Avyaan Azaad, into her life, complete with a beautiful backyard wedding ceremony. Accompanied by a heartwarming backyard wedding ceremony, Dia's journey to parenthood embodies the beauty of love, family, and new beginnings. In conclusion, these remarkable women of Bollywood who have embraced motherhood in their 40s are a powerful reminder that there is no one-size-fits-all timeline for becoming a mother. Their journeys challenge stereotypes and showcase the beauty of motherhood, regardless of age or circumstance. Their contributions are immeasurable, their sacrifices often unnoticed, but their impact is everlasting. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms!

