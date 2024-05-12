Adventure-packed summer reading program

Each month, the Columbia Public Library offers selections from its collection related to a best-seller or current topic. Librarian Whitley Abell compiled this month's selections.

Adventure is just a page away this summer at the Daniel Boone Regional Library as we invite you to participate in our summer reading program: Adventure Begins in Your Library.

Summer reading begins June 1 and is free and open to all ages. Countless adventures await you on the shelves of our library. Here are some books to start your journey as we get out and head into the great unknown!

In picture books (recommended for ages 0 to 5), one of my favorites is Wonder Walkers (Books by Nancy Paulsen, 2021) by Micha Archer. When two young children take a walk outdoors, their imagination leads them from one natural mystery to another. This book is the perfect starting point for little wonder walks as they think about what makes the world work.

The great outdoors of Fatima (Kokila, 2021) by Ambreen Tariq follows a young immigrant family on their first camping trip to the Midwest. This joyful tale, written by the founder of the social media initiative @BrownPeopleCamping, fosters a sense of belonging as Fatima learns the ins and outs of camping, including pitching a tent, lighting a fire, and keeping daddy long legs away .

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle.

What a Card Can Do (Rise x Penguin Workshop, 2023) by Gabrielle Balkan guides children in the art of card reading. From bus maps to hiking trails, the book's adorable raccoon teaches kids to explore the world around them with a handy map.

For newly independent readers (ages 6-8), picture book stars Stick and Stone return in a graphic novel aimed at young readers, Stick and Stone: On the Move (Clarion Books, 2023) by Beth Ferry. The friends stay together as they explore caves and face off against a new puppy. This delightful graphic novel is full of humor and adventure and is perfect for fans of the Narwhal & Jelly series.

Treasure Map (Scholastic Inc., 2023) by Brandon Todd is the first in the new early reader series, The Adventure Friends. Clarke and Miguel are ready to explore, as they map their neighborhood and search for hidden treasure. Young readers might even want to create their own neighborhood map, whether to find treasure or for fun!

For older kids and tweens (ages 9-12), you can't go wrong with little animals on big adventures. In Haven: A Little Cat's Big Adventure (Candlewick Press, 2022) by Megan Wagner Lloyd, a rescued cat teams up with a nervous fox on a journey to find help for Havens' beloved human, Ma Millie.

Survival Scout: Lost in the Mountains (Roaring Brook Press, 2023) by Maxwell Eaton III launches a series of graphic novels for budding adventurers. When Scout gets separated from her brother while hiking, she must find a way back to civilization, while teaching readers how to survive in the wild.

For adolescents (from 13 years old), The Atlas of Us (HarperTeen, an imprint of HarperCollinsPublishers, 2024) by Kristin Dwyer leads a path through the Sierra Mountain hiking trails. Atlas James is directionless. In memory of his late father's wish to hike the Western Sierra Trail, Atlas volunteers for a community service program cleaning the trails. She spends four weeks in the wilderness, finding a sense of family in her hiking companions and a path forward on her own.

A camping adventure wouldn't be complete without a spooky story and a young adult horror novel. The Woods Are Always Watching (Dutton Books, 2021) by Stephanie Perkins fits this project perfectly. When best friends Neena and Josie embark on their first hiking trip the summer after high school, they find themselves in a fight for their friendship and their lives as they face the horror lurking in the forest. Prepare yourself for all the scares with this one!

For adults, Vanishing Edge (Crooked Lane Books, 2021) by Claire Kells launches a mystery series perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Investigative agent Felicity Harland and park ranger Ferdinand Hux Huxley team up to solve the mysteries occurring in the national park system, starting with an abandoned campsite and no clues as to what caused the campers to disappear.

For non-fiction readers, On the Road to Hudson Bay (University of Minnesota Press, 2021) by Natalie Warren follows Natalie and her partner, Ann Raiho, on a 2,000-mile canoe journey from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay, becoming the first women to complete this journey. Warren takes readers on this journey as the two tackle sexism, rapids, and more on Arctic waters.

And finally Lonely Planets Under the Stars USA (Lonely Planet Global Limited, 2022) is a perfect camping guide for the United States. From roughing it to glamping, this travel guide highlights the best places in America to sleep under the stars.