Nurse Hayley Reed named Nurse of the Year

It's no surprise that Hayley Reed became a nurse, as she always felt the need to take care of things. From caring for friends and family to healing injured animals as a child, she's done it all.
It's been a long journey since she first became interested in health care, but after working for nearly 22 years at Gundersen Health System, Reed has been recognized as the best in her profession with the award La Crosse Tribunes Heart of Healthcare Nurse of the Year. .
It's really shocking. It really surprised me, but I guess it makes me feel really good because all I ever wanted to do was be a kind, caring nurse, Reed said. For me, this nomination just reiterates that, you know, I feel that way about me, and I hope it reiterates that other people feel that way about me as well.
When she visited the hospital as a child, she would often wander around and look at things, eventually coming across the nursery and at that moment something clicked in her head.
The nurses got to know us very well because we were there every day, and they were holding these babies and showing them to us. That’s when I knew I wanted this job,” Reed said.
Inspired by the babies in the nursery, she embarked on a mission: to attend Viterbo University to become a nurse in order to realize her dream.
I was like, whatever it takes to do this job, I'm going to do it, Reed said. I applied here at Gundersen and found a job in the daycare. The first day I arrived, they told me they didn't have a place in daycare, but they did have a place for labor and delivery. So that's where I was placed and I never left.
Reed now works with babies and families on a daily basis, and while it's not exactly the role she always envisioned, her passion for her work, her patients and her colleagues is evident.
Rachel Reeck, one of Reed's colleagues, recalled the story of a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely with a life-threatening illness, causing an emergency delivery, and through it all, the woman told Reeck that she would never forget what Reed had done for her that day. .
I will never forget my nurse that day. Her name was Hayley Reed and she never left my side, Reeck said.
She is a model of strength, explaining complex procedures with clarity, providing reassurance and reassurance in times of uncertainty, Reeck added. Facing the heartbreaking news of a baby's unexpected death, Hayley is a pillar of comfort, offering solace and support in the face of deep grief. In every interaction, Hayley is not just a nurse; she is a source of light, compassion and unwavering support, positively impacting every life she touches.
For Reed, she's just grateful to be able to live her dream of being a nurse and a mother surrounded by children all the time.
I don't know, I always wanted to be a mom and I always wanted to be a nurse, so doing both kind of comes naturally, Reed said. I think having lots of kids also helps me connect with families when they have their second or third baby. I have stories of sibling interactions, and it makes life more accessible.