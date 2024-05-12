Nurse Hayley Reed named Nurse of the Year





It's no surprise that Hayley Reed became a nurse, as she always felt the need to take care of things. From caring for friends and family to healing injured animals as a child, she's done it all. It's been a long journey since she first became interested in health care, but after working for nearly 22 years at Gundersen Health System, Reed has been recognized as the best in her profession with the award La Crosse Tribunes Heart of Healthcare Nurse of the Year. . It's really shocking. It really surprised me, but I guess it makes me feel really good because all I ever wanted to do was be a kind, caring nurse, Reed said. For me, this nomination just reiterates that, you know, I feel that way about me, and I hope it reiterates that other people feel that way about me as well.











When she visited the hospital as a child, she would often wander around and look at things, eventually coming across the nursery and at that moment something clicked in her head. People also read… The nurses got to know us very well because we were there every day, and they were holding these babies and showing them to us. That’s when I knew I wanted this job,” Reed said. Inspired by the babies in the nursery, she embarked on a mission: to attend Viterbo University to become a nurse in order to realize her dream.











I was like, whatever it takes to do this job, I'm going to do it, Reed said. I applied here at Gundersen and found a job in the daycare. The first day I arrived, they told me they didn't have a place in daycare, but they did have a place for labor and delivery. So that's where I was placed and I never left. Reed now works with babies and families on a daily basis, and while it's not exactly the role she always envisioned, her passion for her work, her patients and her colleagues is evident. Rachel Reeck, one of Reed's colleagues, recalled the story of a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely with a life-threatening illness, causing an emergency delivery, and through it all, the woman told Reeck that she would never forget what Reed had done for her that day. .











I will never forget my nurse that day. Her name was Hayley Reed and she never left my side, Reeck said. She is a model of strength, explaining complex procedures with clarity, providing reassurance and reassurance in times of uncertainty, Reeck added. Facing the heartbreaking news of a baby's unexpected death, Hayley is a pillar of comfort, offering solace and support in the face of deep grief. In every interaction, Hayley is not just a nurse; she is a source of light, compassion and unwavering support, positively impacting every life she touches. For Reed, she's just grateful to be able to live her dream of being a nurse and a mother surrounded by children all the time. I don't know, I always wanted to be a mom and I always wanted to be a nurse, so doing both kind of comes naturally, Reed said. I think having lots of kids also helps me connect with families when they have their second or third baby. I have stories of sibling interactions, and it makes life more accessible. Congratulations to Heart of Health Care Nurses and 2024 Nurse of the Year Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winonadailynews.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/hayley-reed-nurse-of-the-year/article_d4c1f5de-e6a1-5921-af7d-9221049a7b6d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos