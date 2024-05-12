Amar Singh Chamkila Music Review (Bollywood Soundtrack)

Original soundtrack credits at the end.

Last year, reviewing the exceptional work of Amit Trivedi and Kausar Munir in Jubileethe piece I named as my favorite was All the others, a composition which seemed to be a tribute to If we meet this world again And See the friendship of time. In Amar Singh Chamkila also, my favorite song AR Rahman And Irshad Kamil it's like a nod to This world in spirit; an artist lamenting and abandoning a society that treated them unkindly. Even musically, Vida Karo is designed as a retro hindi melody wing the Burmese etc (shades of khamaj raaga I thought, which the Burmese actually used for real gems), except with a mixture of Punjabi words (in which Kamil seems to tip his hat to Shivkumar Batalvi, who had a poem of the same title). Rahman keeps the orchestration to a minimal level; the gentle use of flute, piano and strings greatly accentuates the poignancy of the piece. But he's the main man behind the mic Arijit Singh which really makes you feel that lump in your throat with its measured but incredibly effective flow, reminiscent of legends of yesteryear. And just when you're soaking in Arijit's vocals, the composer, as he has done many times in the past to fantastic effect, adds a second vocal late into the mix, the incredible Jonathan Gandhi which is the old pound for pound. The harmonies involving both singers in the final iteration of the opening verse are truly one of the highlights of the song. Ishq Mitayaye is a song very identifiable as an ARR song from an Imtiaz Ali film (and notably because it is performed by Mohit Chauhan ) there is a little What What What (Tamasha), Sheher Mein (Rockstar) etc about this. A routine piece with Punjabi flavors that soars around the segments where the chorus joins Mohit (felt a bit of Shivaranjani Raaga flavor in these parts). THE Main Hoon Punjab The phrase packs a punch, especially in the context of the situation in which the song appears in the film. It also comes with excellent visualization. Another wonderfully choreographed piece in the film is Naram Kaaljaa folk (and risky) dance number in which the ladies of the film express their wildest desires. Irshad Kamil sort of flips the narrative. Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari And Yashika Sikka lead the singing here which strikes a fine balance between attitude and pleasure the choristers are also in great form with their little touches; I loved it haaye mar jaawaan main gud khaake at the end of the second stanza! That said, I would have preferred a younger voice instead of Alka. Beautiful woodwind solos Paras Nath stand out in the instrumental passages, starting with the Jodi Pava (I think) in the prelude.

The instrument with which Amar Singh Chamkila is almost always seen, the stomachnaturally finds its appearance in several songs on the album, but the best and most prominent use of the instrument occurs in What do you know?. A charming romantic melody by the composer, What do you know? is a solo act of Yashika Sikka (is it just me or does she look a bit like Neeti Mohan?), the one the singer knocks out of the park! So much to love about the singing here, like the multiple variations of the What do you know? (the film version of the song contains even more), especially this touch of melancholy every time she sings Why do you know my love? instead of Why do you know me, my friend?. Also worth mentioning is the buzzing outro where the singer leans beautifully on the sarod solo (it looks like sarod for me, but strangely there is no sarod mentioned in the credits, I wonder if SM Subhani produced this sound on the banjo) from the first interlude. THE dholak-the artist-led percussion evokes some iconic ARR compositions in a similar genre and mood, such as Saawariya Saawariya And Kurukku Sirutthavale/Chalo Chale Mitwa. I haven't been a big fan of ARR's compositions in recent films where he tries to cram multiple songs into one. However, composers praise Amar Singh Chamkila title Baaja is a case where these multiple elements come together quite well. Although I'm still disappointed in how the ethereal opening segment of Suryansh is abruptly interrupted, the high-energy tracks that follow are equally entertaining, aided by the efforts of Mohit Chauhan, who plays the role of the bard very effectively, both behind the microphone and surprisingly on screen! Accompanying the opening credits, the song sums up quite comprehensively what Chamkila achieved with his songs, and the tumultuous period during which he did it and therefore sometimes takes on an anthemic tone (a bit of sindhubhairavi raaga I think). Irshad Kamil is in incredible form here; its lines are full of colorful uses like social hero (which he also used in Imtiaz Ali's previous film) I love Aaj Kal, in the song Parmeshwara). Rahman's orchestration here gains in intensity and grandeur as it progresses, reaching a sort of crescendo. It was also nice to hear one of my favorites, Romy, debut with Rahman, his vocals are quite prominent towards the frenetic closing segment. In Words of lovethe honest lyricist Baba Bulleh ShahChamkilas' words which perfectly sum up the essence of Chamkilas' quote from the previous sequence. This is not the composer's first day of rodeo when it comes to adapting Bulleh Shah's lines for Sufi songs of course (I have a strong feeling that I have heard Bulleh Shah's lyrics). mainu apni tod nibhavan line in another ARR song, but I can't place it), so it's not surprising that the composition turns out to be so impactful. Rahman also handles the vocals and instrumentation including the frame drum, a oud-like plucked strings et al keep the sound quite rustic. Excellent piece to close the beautiful soundtrack.

Six songs that last just over 28 minutes. This is probably the shortest Imtiaz Ali film soundtrack of all time. But it's in no way less enjoyable than previous soundtracks. It's amazing that after extracting two superb soundtracks from Pritam in his last two projects, the man comes back with ARR and produces another beauty like it's no big deal! May these partnerships last long!

PS: I did not include in my review the original compositions of Amar Singh Chamkilas present throughout the film, more for lack of time than anything else. So I had to mention Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti ChopraIt’s a wonderful performance of these songs. I also loved the way the Hindi translations were presented on screen!

Music out loud Rating: 4/5

Best recommendations: Vida Karo, Tu Kya Jaane, Baaja

