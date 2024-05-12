Entertainment
Bollywood Moms Talk About Motherhood Over the Years
Mother's Day is a special occasion to express gratitude for the love and care that mothers give, recognizing their efforts and sacrifices for their children. Over the years, Bollywood moms have spoken candidly about their motherhood journey and how it has impacted them. On this Mother's Day, let's look back on their beautiful experiences.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Last year, on Mother's Day, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spoke about the impact of motherhood on her and said, “I think I have become a more well-rounded human being because I have tried to be a better person to set a good example for my son, and the only way to be a good mom or dad is to set the right moral compass for them by doing the right thing yourself and setting a good example, and I think that's really changed me, and I'm more vigilant about doing the right thing all the time. »
Kalki Koechlin
While talking about her role in the film Goldfish, Kalki had told us about how motherhood has changed and the actress said, “I don't know if motherhood has changed me. But it made me question who I was before and maybe just reminded me of the things that are important to me. She added: “You are just a slave to this little child who cries 24/7. You start to remember what matters in this life. And it's just a wonderful feeling to know and rediscover that.
Karisma Kapoor
On Mother's Day last year, we asked the actress to share her thoughts on motherhood. She shared some heartwarming thoughts and said, “I think for me, every day is Mother's Day. Being a mother is the most special thing in the world, I think talking about it makes me very emotional. “
Kareena Kapoor Khan
A few years ago, when Kareena Kapoor Khan had just given birth to her firstborn, Taimur, she spoke to Filmfare about the changes motherhood had brought her and said, “Being a mother made me realize that the biggest responsibility is to be a mother. . » Furthermore, she spoke about the challenges and said, “These things are part and parcel of motherhood. It's also a bit depressing. But that’s the joy of being a mother. Late nights, being there for your child, I don't consider them a pain. I was mentally ready for this. I look at the joy it brings. It's the best feeling.
Soha Ali Khan
Recently, we spoke to Soha Ali Khan about the same topic and she said, “I think motherhood is one of those life-changing experiences. In fact, I'd say it's just not life-changing; we actually start a whole new life. , and most people take time to find their feet and their balance. »
