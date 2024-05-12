7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Received Honorary Doctorates





While most people think that once you start a career, it's difficult to obtain further degrees, these celebrities proved us wrong by receiving an honorary doctorate for their impeccable work. They received this award as a congratulation for their contribution to arts and culture.

Amid the news of Ram Charan receiving an honorary doctorate, here are some other Bollywood celebrities who have been honored that you need to know about.

Javed Akhtar One of Bollywood's most prominent lyricists and poets, Javed Akhtar, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from the prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. Preity Zinta Bollywoods Zara, Preity Zinta will receive an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) in India this year. This is to congratulate her for her significant contribution to Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan earned a doctorate in philanthropy from the University of Law, London after earning degrees from the University of Bedfordshire and the University of Edinburgh for his valuable contribution to the world of cinema. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas received an honorary doctorate from Bareilly International University in 2017.

Ram Charan Recently, South Indian megastar Ram Charan was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from Vels University, Tamil Nadu. He and his wife posted photos from the ceremony while the actor was recognized for his contribution to cinema. Shabana Azmi Bollywood actress and social worker Shabana Azmi is known for her vigorous personality and impactful roles. She has received not one but four honorary doctorates from Jadavpur University, Leeds Metropolitan University, Jamia Milia University, Simon Fraser University and TERI University. AR Rahman Academy Award winner AR Rahman has made extremely significant contributions to the music industry. The Indian music composer received an honorary doctorate in October 2014 from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA, in a musical ceremony where he was also felicitated by the students who presented a rendition of his songs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/celebrities/bollywood-celebrities-who-have-honorary-doctorate-article-277443

