Manisha Koirala was immersed in fountain for 12 hours for Heeramandi scene, says water turned muddy after a few hours: I was beyond exhausted by the end | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, who is currently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Heeramandi, opened up about her experience filming the show after recovering from cancer. Manisha said that doubts plagued her when she was about to start shooting due to the busy schedules. She remembers being soaked in muddy water for 12 hours and not giving up until the end. Manisha said Heeramandi was a milestone for her. The actor said she was excited as she was not forced to play insignificant roles. Taking to her social media, Manisha Koirala wrote: I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would blossom into this other phase. Today, as I receive so many accolades, I can't help but think about the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start filming. Read also | Heeramandi: Enough celebrating tawaifs and kothas, there is nothing to applaud in non-consensual sex The actor revealed that she wasn't sure if her body would handle the intense filming schedules, heavy costumes and jewelry. She gave an example and wrote: The fountain sequence proved to be the most physically difficult. This required me to be submerged in a water fountain for over 12 hours. Although Sanjay had carefully ensured that the water was warm and clean, as the hours passed, the water became muddy. Every pore of my body was soaked in this muddy water. Even though I was beyond exhausted by the end of filming, I felt a deep happiness in my heart. Manisha also said that despite the stress, her body remained resilient. Don't miss | Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali performs the most offensive scene of his career; Padmaavat's controversial climax has nothing on it The actor plays Mallikajaan in Heeramandi. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

