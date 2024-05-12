Made In Heaven actor Trinetra Haldar reacts to Rajkummar Rao being slammed for plastic surgery | Bollywood





Trinetra Haldar, who was seen in Made in Heaven Season 2, has reacted to actor Rajkummar Rao being slammed for a recent photo due to plastic surgery rumors. Rajkummar had denied these speculations. In a new Instagram post, Trinetra explained how she believes in transparency when it comes to doing her job. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumors: I saw the photo, it must be retouched, I only did fillers) Trinetra Haldar has reacted to Rajkummar Rao being slammed over plastic surgery rumors. What Trinetra said In a new post, Trinetra shared that she underwent facial feminization surgery. She wrote: My transition is complete. I didn't think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it did. I did it myself, for myself, and I still can't believe it. For me, transition is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven't talked about wanting FFS at all, mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgment, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who really cares what people think or believe? Truth be told, I've wanted this for a decade and there were plenty of reasons to wait. I checked them all one by one. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! More details Although she didn't directly mention Rajkummar Rao's name, she went on to write: An actor was recently made to coyly admit to having chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not do nothing) his facial hair in the face of obvious things. academic merit. Damned if you do, damned if you don't, clearly. There is only one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it must be addressed. I lost count of the number of people in the industry I met who refused to intervene. Everyone has their own taste, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity which feeds on the insecurity of the masses of young people. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I believe in transparency, as I always have, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and the confidence that comes with it, as has been discussed at length over years of therapy. Others may have theirs. Ever since a photo of Rajkummar at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert went viral, people started wondering if he had gone under the knife. The actor denied the same and told HT, “I found this debate very funny, I also looked at this particular image. This image looks too sharp to be true, I didn't not that kind of flawless skin. It was photoshopped, I honestly believe it. I started to look like a K Pop star.” Rajkummar was last seen in Srikanth, where he played the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. The film was released on May 10.

