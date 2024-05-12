Feeling like an actor on the sets, not a heroine: Madhoo





Mumbai: Actress Madhoo says she has abandoned the age-old thought process of being a heroine on the sets and embraced her role as a collaborator in the process of making a film. Known for his hit films of the 1990s such as Red, Flowers and thorns, Yodha And Gentlemanthe actor recently starred in the ZEE5 series Fireflies: Parth and Jugnu And Sweet Kaaram Coffeea Prime Video show. It's an amazing time to be an actor, said Madhoo, who will next be seen in a psychological thriller. Kartam Bhugtam. “At the time, I was part of a culture where it was like, 'I'm the hero, I'm the heroine.' But now that's not the case anymore…I evolved from from there thought process and that's something that (OTT) content has done for me I feel like I'm an actor on set… You just feel like we're all collaborating and. let's create one story…” she said. PTI. The 55-year-old actor said that unlike the 90s, she no longer worries about being typecast into a certain role as she believes it is difficult to be stereotyped in the era of the content boom. “Before, I thought I would be typecast. But now I don't care because there is so much content. So how many times are you going to cast me as a mother or grandmother of a certain type? Back then, when actors played a mother, it was a (big deal).” “Today, what matters is not the length of the character, but its importance in a story. These changes have definitely happened. That's why I'm happy to be (playing the role of) mother “, she added. Madhoo said she has played many mother roles in the South in recent years, including in films such as Shaakuntalam And Premadesamthat she has become the essential actress to embody the character of the “young mother”. “There was an 'angry young man' tag for Amit (Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s) ji. I have a tag in the South. They come and say, 'Amma, it's a mother's role, but a young mother'. I am a young mother,” she said. Directed by Soham P Shah, Kartam Bhugtam also stars Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz and Aksha Pardasany. It will hit the screens on May 17. Published May 12, 2024, 11:21 a.m. EAST

