Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood moms are raising the bar

In the past, motherhood sounded the death knell for an actress' career. But today, this is no longer the case. In fact, having a thriving career after becoming a mother has become the rule rather than the exception. Just look at some of our leading ladies like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. They said goodbye to postpartum blues and postpartum fat in no time and returned to their fabulous lives without changing their wardrobe. They pride themselves on being working moms, don't shy away from diaper duties or parent-teacher conferences, and know how to turn an outdoor photoshoot into a family vacation. Meet the movie goddesses who have made motherhood an art form and are inspiring millions more to follow their glorious example.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress got married to singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. At that time, they were on the front pages of all the portals because of the design method they chose. However, Priyanka has never been one to get carried away by speculation and criticism. She has only grown more and more during her professional career. As her daughter turned a year older, Priyanka had the pleasure of announcing back-to-back projects such as Citadel, Heads Of State and Love Again. She is also a producer and businesswoman; very recently, her hair care brand was featured as the second richest brand in 2023. She has truly been one of the pioneers in the leap to the next big thing, all with a healthy work-life balance . She celebrates every important festival, from Diwali to Easter, with her little one.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, one of the most powerful performers of all time, gave birth to her lovely daughter Adira on December 9, 2015. What is remarkable about Rani's filmography after motherhood is the kind of amazing storylines that she chose. She made an applause-worthy comeback on celluloid with her film Hitchki in 2018. Essaying the role of someone suffering from Tourette's syndrome, where you involuntarily make repetitive sounds or gestures, Rani's portrayal was absolute perfection and fans certainly missed her on the big screen. She then came back stronger and better with her performance in Mardaani 2. Recently, her film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway is further proof of the incredible artist she has always been. '90s stars like Rani Mukerji are proof that good talent still has a place. There truly can be no greater joy than being a mother, but actresses over the past 10 years have only proven that they are still capable of bouncing back stronger and doing credible work.

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomed her baby daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Like any mother, her priority became her daughter. And she intentionally took a break to become a working mother. Aishwarya was mercilessly criticized for her post-pregnancy weight gain. So much so that it became the biggest news when she walked the red carpet in Cannes. However, she was never afraid of darts. She was back on the big screen in 2015 with her film Jazbaa. She went on to do films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fanney Khan and Sarbjit. She won acclaim as a performer in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. She continues to be the chosen face of multiple mentions even today. In tandem with the current generation of actors, Aishwarya never took a step back and only bounced back stronger.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan is what they call timeless in more ways than one. The actress continues to be the face of several major brands and is still on the roster of many renowned filmmakers today. Kareena was hailed for handling her pregnancy in the utmost style as she was seen on film shoots, walking the red carpet and gracing magazine covers. She returned to work just two months after Taimur's birth. Kareena is a great example of how your work speaks for itself, as her career has only reached new heights since welcoming her second son, Jehangir. Not only the films to look forward to, but also his OTT debut with The Devotion Of Suspect X titled Jaane Jaan has created a lot of buzz. Despite the backlash, Kareena continues to enjoy a massive fan base and remains in high demand. This year started with Crew where she was showered with praise for her performance.





Alia Bhatt



She got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, on April 14, 2022. The world was surprised when she announced her pregnancy on June 27, 2022. Mixed judgments were made on how being a mother . at the age of 29 was the worst decision ever. Considering that Alia had delivered her biggest hit to date, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, earlier this year, netizens thought that she was abandoning a glorious career when she was at its peak. However, she has only reached new milestones as the year has gone on. From becoming a producer with Darlings to breaking all box office records with Brahmastra, she has been unstoppable. She was seen promoting her films and interacting with the media throughout her pregnancy, presenting herself as a shining example of how maternity leave doesn't have to be an excuse to stop working. She returned to work recently as she went to Kashmir with her daughter for the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She released her big Hollywood film Heart Of Stone last year, which will only usher in better opportunities for this extremely talented actress, and it looks like she's just getting started!



Anushka Sharma

The model-turned-actress got married to Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017 after dating for some time. They welcomed their baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Her last big screen outing was in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka opened up about how she views her professional life now that she has other priorities. She has been quoted on leading entertainment portals on how Anushka Sharma's storyline is worth it for her to juggle work and her time with her daughter Vamika. She gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Coming back to the big screen with a film like Chakda Xpress, a sports film based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, requires just as much physical determination. as he does emotionally. The actress has been appearing at public gatherings recently. She has also appeared on the covers of numerous magazines, speaking frankly and proudly about the motherhood she loves so much.

Congratulations to all those super moms of Bollywood who are changing the old sayings and killing it at work as well as motherhood.